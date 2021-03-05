UFC is back in action on Saturday night with arguably its deepest fight card in years. UFC 259 is set to commence from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas with three title fights atop the marquee. And when there's action this good, fans everywhere are looking to get in on it with a wager or two to keep their attention focused on the PPV.

The biggest fight of them all that resides in the main event slot is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moving up 20 pounds in weight to challenge light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound title. Adesanya is a perfect 20-0 in his MMA career and at one point made the same move up in his kickboxing career. Plus, consensus greatest female mixed martial artist of all time Amanda Nunes is back when she defends one of her two titles (the featherweight crown) against Megan Anderson. The first of the three title tilts will see bantamweight champ Petr Yan look to make his first defense against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

There are interesting fights up and down the card, from the early prelims through the title fights, and multiple ways to bet on each of those fights, not just picking straight up winners and losers. Let's take a closer look at some of the prop offerings before making our three best bets for the card below with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Method of result Odds Blachowicz via KO/TKO/DQ +275 Blachowicz via submission +800 Blachowicz via decision +700 Adesanya via KO/TKO/DQ +130 Adesanya via submission +2000 Adesanya via decision +250 Draw +5000 Fight goes the distance: YES +150 Fight goes the distance: NO -200

Pick: Israel Adesanya via decision (+250) -- There's a lot to unpack in this fight, but let's start with the simple fact that both men have proven very difficult to knock out in their careers. Across all his fights in boxing, kickboxing and MMA, Adesanya has only suffered a single knockout, that coming in a fight against Alex Pereira in Glory kickboxing in 2017. Pereira is a bigger man, just like Blachowicz will be, but is on a completely different planet as a pure striker. Blachowicz made the mistake of getting in a leg kick war with Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou in 2011, suffering a TKO after his leg took horrific damage. More recently, Blachowicz was knocked out by Thiago Santos in 2019. Between looking to avoid the strikes of their powerful opponent and what could be an extended early feeling out period, there's a strong chance this fight doesn't end in the explosive knockout that is expected by many. If the fight turns into a technical striking match, there's simply no way Blachowicz can go strike for strike with the better technician. These factors are adding up to make Adesanya via decision an intriguing line.

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Method of result Odds Cruz via KO/TKO/DQ +400 Cruz via submission +1000 Cruz via decision +300 Medic via KO/TKO/DQ +110 Medic via submission +1000 Medic via decision +500 Draw +5000 Fight goes the distance: YES +175 Fight goes the distance: NO -250

Pick: Uros Medic wins in Round 1 (+200) -- Medic is 6-0 in his career, with four knockouts and two submissions. Those finishes have all come in the first round, with the exception of a single fight that ended just 51 seconds into the second round. There's no doubt that Medic is someone who goes fast and hard to get the finish. That could be an issue against some fighters, but Cruz has some red flags that suggest Medic's impressive run could continue. Cruz has suffered three losses in his career, one by knockout, the other two by submission. Adding extra weight to a Medic in Round 1 pick, two of those three losses for Cruz came in the first round, including his most recent fight, which saw him stopped by suggesting a clear ability to be overwhelmed by an aggressive opponent early. Medic via an early stoppage is the play to make.

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Method of result Odds Nunes via KO/TKO/DQ +100 Nunes via submission +150 Nunes via decision +450 Anderson via KO/TKO/DQ +1000 Anderson via submission +1600 Anderson via decision +1800 Fight goes the distance: YES +400 Fight goes the distance: NO -600

Pick: Amanda Nunes via decision (+450) -- For William Hill bettors, there's currently a boost to the Nunes via decision line that pushes it to +525 and makes it much more appealing to squeeze extra value. Nunes is absolutely a finisher, having 13 knockouts and three submissions in her career. She is, however, on a stretch of two decisions in a row and facing a big featherweight in Anderson, who stands 6-feet tall. Spencer likely won't be able to consistently use that reach to score an upset, or even keep Nunes from closing distance continually, but it does allow Anderson to present issues that few other fighters can. A Nunes finish is not out of the question, and is even likely, as reflected in the odds. But Nunes via decision seems like a result that is more likely than the 18% implied odds of +450 -- or the 16% implied by the boosted line at William Hill. Finding those edges is where you make money over the long haul.

