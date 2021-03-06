Three title fights, including a superfight between champions, headline Saturday's UFC 259 event from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The night's main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya travel up to the light heavyweight division to challenge 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz for the belt.

In the co-main event, two-division champ Amanda Nunes will look to reaffirm her place as the best female mixed martial artist in history when she defends the women's featherweight title against Megan Anderson. In the first title fight on the card, bantamweight champion Petr Yan will face off with bitter rival Aljamain Sterling in a battle for the 135-pound championship.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 259 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 259 prelims

Date: March 6 | Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 259 main card

Date: March 6 | Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 259 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 259 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Israel Adesanya -230 Jan Blachowicz (c) +190 Light heavyweight title Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 Megan Anderson +700 Women's featherweight title Petr Yan (c) -120 Aljamain Sterling +100 Bantamweight title Islam Makhachev -380 Drew Dober +300 Lightweight Aleksandar Rakic -160 Thiago Santos +135 Light heavyweight



