The UFC 260 co-main event featuring Brian Ortega challenging featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the champ. The UFC announced the news during Saturday's UFC Fight Night event, stating the matchup would remain in place for a future date.

Volkanovski vs. Ortega was set to serve as the co-headliner on the March 27 pay-per-view and first title fight of the evening ahead of the heavyweight title main event between champ Stipe Miocic and top contender Francis Ngannou.

Volkanovski retained his title in a rematch with Max Holloway, the man he defeated to win the belt, at UFC 251 this past July. The rematch ended in a controversial split decision and the bout with Ortega was to serve as Volkanovski's chance to reassert his place as the top 145-pound fighter in the UFC.

Ortega earned his title shot with a dominant performance against Chan Sung Jung in October. The fight with Jung was Ortega's first since losing a fight against Holloway for the belt in December 2018. A knee injury kept Ortega out of the Octagon for nearly two years before the impressive performance against The Korean Zombie. The loss to Holloway is the lone loss of Ortega's career.