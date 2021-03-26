Stipe Miocic is one of the most accomplished fighters in the history of combat sports, but somehow his name is rarely top of mind. The record-setting champion insists he is fine with the relative lack of recognition as he prepares to face top-ranked contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260 on Saturday. Their rematch tops the bill from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, and the main UFC 260 card is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Ngannou is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Miocic is a +105 underdog in the latest UFC 260 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders meet as Vicente Luque (-260) takes on former champion Tyron Woodley (+220). Before locking in any picks of your own for UFC 260, make sure you check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine analyst Kyle Marley.

Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic preview

Miocic (20-3) is defending his title for the first time since taking two out of three in a memorable trilogy with former champion Daniel Cormier that saw Miocic lose his title in the first bout, only to bounce back and recapture it in the second meeting and settle the grudge match with a dominant decision victory last June.

Those memorable wars relegated his January 2018 win over Ngannou to something of an afterthought, though it remains arguably the most impressive victory of his career. The Ohio native was a 2-1 underdog against the surging Ngannou, who had knocked out all six of his prior UFC opponents inside of two rounds, including third-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes.

The fight was largely viewed as a coronation for perhaps the most powerful puncher to ever set foot in the Octagon, but Miocic had other ideas. He survived an early onslaught from the challenger, then used his wrestling and stamina to capture a unanimous decision and set the UFC record with three consecutive title defenses at heavyweight.

Ngannou (15-3) appeared hesitant and uncertain in his next fight against fellow slugger Derrick Lewis and lost a decision. But the Cameroon-born brawler rededicated himself to conditioning and other MMA disciplines and saw his fortunes change. His last bout ended with a 20-second destruction of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who was ranked third when they met last June. You can see Marley's Ngannou vs. Miocic picks here.

UFC 260 expert predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 260 predictions here: He is backing Miranda Maverick (-165) to earn a decision victory against Gillian Robertson (+145) in a women's flyweight matchup.

Robertson (9-5) has gone 5-3 under the UFC banner while taking on a steady stream of upper-tier opponents since making her debut with the promotion in May 2018 with a submission win over Molly McCann. The 25-year-old Canadian went 2-1 in three appearances last year, but is coming off a decision loss against Talia Santos in December.

Maverick (8-2) earned a UFC roster spot following a strong run through the Invicta FC promotion that saw her notch four submission victories. The 23-year-old Virginia native saw her UFC debut result in a first-round stoppage of Liana Jojua in October.

"Maverick is the better wrestler and is solid on the mat. I also like Maverick's striking more," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 260 odds, fight card

Francis Ngannou (-125) vs. Stipe Miocic (+105)

Vicente Luque (-260) vs. Tyron Woodley (+220)

Sean O'Malley (-300) vs. Thomas Almeida (+250)

Khama Worthy (-135) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+115)

Alonzo Menifield (-110) vs. William Knight (-110)

Hannah Goldy (-125) vs. Jessica Penne (+105)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-220) vs. Jared Gooden (+190)

Michał Oleksiejczuk (-150) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+130)

Miranda Maverick (-165) vs. Gillian Robertson (+145)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-110) vs. Abu Azaitar (-110)