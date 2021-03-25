In one of the most anticipated heavyweight showdowns in recent memory, champion Stipe Miocic takes on top-rated contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260 on Saturday in Las Vegas. The main UFC 260 fight card is slated for 10 p.m. ET from the promotion's Apex facility. Miocic became champion for the second time by beating former two-division champion Daniel Cormier in the second of three bouts, then defending it against him to finish off their memorable trilogy. Prior to those fights, perhaps the biggest moment of his career was a win over Ngannou in January 2018 for his record-setting third heavyweight title defense.

Ngannou is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Miocic is a +105 underdog in the latest Ngannou vs. Miocic odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, welterweights collide as Vicente Luque (-260) takes on former champion Tyron Woodley. Before making any UFC 260 picks of your own, make sure you check out what SportsLine MMA insider Ian Parker has to say.

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante. Parker trained alongside UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Now, Parker breaks down fights and makes betting picks for the Voice of the UFC, Jon Anik.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

Parker already has proven his mettle to SportsLine members, as he went 4-1 at UFC 259 to give his followers another profitable card. His winners included telling SportsLine members to back former champion Dominick Cruz (+120) against Casey Kenney (-140) in the featured preliminary bout. At UFC Fight Night last week, his winners included taking Adrian Yanez (-210) to defeat Gustavo Lopez (+180) in a bantamweight matchup on the main card. Anyone who follows Parker already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC 260 in sight, Parker has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his top selections. If you parlay them together, you're looking at a massive payout of almost 20-1. You can see those picks at SportsLine.

Ngannou vs. Miocic preview

Parker knows the main event is one of the biggest in the division's recent history. Another win by Miocic, 38, would further cement a legacy that many MMA observers already believe makes him the greatest heavyweight to ever fight for the promotion. However, a win by the 34-year-old Ngannou could mark the start of a new reign by a devastating power puncher who has long been hailed as a potential future champion.

In fact, Miocic (20-3) was a 2-1 underdog in his first bout against Ngannou (18-3) after the Cameroon-born challenger had garnered massive attention for his highlight-reel knockout of former title challenger Alistair Overeem.

Miocic went on to lose his belt to Cormier, while Ngannou notched another loss to Derrick Lewis. Both worked their way back to this rematch, with Miocic twice defeating Cormier to recapture the title and Ngannou going on a run of four first-round knockouts that saw three of them come inside of a minute. You can only see Parker's coveted Ngannou vs. Miocic 2 picks here.

UFC 260 predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC 260 predictions here: He is backing William Knight (-110) to get the best of Alonzo Menifield (-110) in a light heavyweight matchup.

Menifield (9-2) was once seen as a rising prospect with lethal power after he earned a UFC roster spot with an eight-second knockout of Dashawn Boatwright on "Dana White's Contender Series." The 33-year-old won his first two UFC fights by stoppage before suffering consecutive losses.

Knight (9-1) similarly garnered his UFC call-up with a strong outing on "Contender Series" before making his debut with the promotion in September of last year. The 32-year-old managed a decision victory over fellow prospect Aleksa Camur.

"Knight not only has knockout power, he has the cardio to go all three rounds with a great pace that will take a toll on Menifield," Parker told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 260 picks

Parker also has strong picks for Miocic vs. Ngannou II and other fights on the UFC 260 card. He's also backing one fighter who's "an excellent striker with an elite ground game" as part of his epic 20-1 parlay. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Miocic vs. Ngannou 2? And which picks do you need to parlay together for a payout of almost 20-1? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC 260, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.

UFC 260 odds

Francis Ngannou (-125) vs. Stipe Miocic (+105)

Vicente Luque (-260) vs. Tyron Woodley (+220)

Sean O'Malley (-300) vs. Thomas Almeida (+250)

Khama Worthy (-135) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+115)

Alonzo Menifield (-110) vs. William Knight (-110)

Hannah Goldy (-125) vs. Jessica Penne (+105)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-220) vs. Jared Gooden (+190)

Michał Oleksiejczuk (-150) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+130)

Miranda Maverick (-165) vs. Gillian Robertson (+145)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-110) vs. Abu Azaitar (-110)