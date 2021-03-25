Francis Ngannou is once again set to get a shot at Stipe Miocic and the heavyweight championship when the two clash in the main event of UFC 260. Ngannou will be hoping things go differently than their meeting at UFC 220 in January 2018, where Miocic was able to neutralize the feared striker to take a wide unanimous decision victory.

Ngannou currently sits as a slight -125 favorite to defeat Miocic and capture the championship. But, as always, there is more to this card than the main event -- even after the planned featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega was forced off the card.

There's expected to be tons of action on the main event -- and the card as a whole, for that matter. That's why William Hill Sportsbook is offering tons of props for Miocic vs. Ngannou for bettors to consider on Saturday night. Let's take a closer look at some of those prop offerings before making our three best bets for the main card below.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Method of result Odds Miocic via KO/TKO/DQ +200 Miocic via submission +1200 Miocic via decision +450 Ngannou via KO/TKO/DQ +105 Ngannou via submission +1000 Ngannou via decision +1200 Draw +6600 Fight goes the distance: YES +275 Fight goes the distance: NO -400

Pick: Miocic via decision (+450) -- We have somewhat recent data to pull from with the meeting between the two in January 2018. We saw then that Miocic could land a lot of clean, heavy punches and Ngannou's chin held up. Ngannou also cracked Miocic and the champion was able to take it, but Miocic has been knocked out twice, and neither Daniel Cormier or Stefan Struve hit as hard as Ngannou. All that said, you have to go back to April 2016 to find a fight Ngannou won after the two-minute mark. And you won't find a single fight he won after the second round ended. If Miocic follows his same path to victory as the first fight, utilizing his wrestling, the odds of the decision tick up considerably. Similarly, with every minute that goes by in the fight, the odds increase. A knockout either direction would not surprise -- which is why the odds are what they are -- but the chances that Miocic grinds out the decision feel stronger than the 18% implied odds that +450 represents.

Kharma Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Method of result Odds Worthy via KO/TKO/DQ +225 Worthy via submission +550 Worthy via decision +450 Mullarkey via KO/TKO/DQ +450 Mullarkey via submission +1200 Mullarkey via decision +650 Draw +6600 Fight goes the distance: YES +150 Fight goes the distance: NO -200

Pick: Worthy via KO/TKO/DQ (+225) -- Mullarkey has struggled in his UFC fights, going 0-2 so far in his Octagon career. Worthy is coming off a loss in his most recent fight, but does have nine knockout victories on his resume, while Mullarkey has been stopped by punches twice in his career. One of those KO losses came to current UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, but it does show that Mullarkey's chin is able to be cracked. Desperation to get a win and remain under contract with the UFC could place Mullarkey into situations where he is trying to force action, which opens up opportunities for Worthy to land some of his heavy strikes. Given there's not a ton of value on the odds by round or the over/under 1.5 rounds lines, Worthy managing to score another stoppage win in the Octagon seems a solid play.

Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley

Method of result Odds Luque via KO/TKO/DQ +275 Luque via submission +550 Luque via decision +150 Woodley via KO/TKO/DQ +550 Woodley via submission +1400 Woodley via decision +333 Fight goes the distance: YES -150 Fight goes the distance: NO +110

Pick: Luque via KO/TKO/DQ (+275) -- Woodley has, to put it bluntly, looked awful nearly every second in the Octagon since the opening bell for his fight with Kamaru Usman. In fights with Usman, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington, Woodley has been outlanded 724 to 192 in total strikes and 302 to 96 in significant strikes. He has also been taken down seven times across those fights, more than double all his fights prior. Luque is absolutely a finisher, with 11 wins by knockout, six by submission and only one by decision. Woodley is tough to stop, but he's been taking prolonged beatings, is coming off a TKO loss where he suffered an injury and fighting worse than ever before. If you feel like couching a Luque via KO bet, you can get a +188 line on William Hill for Luque by any form of stoppage, including submission.

