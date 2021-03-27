Few events in all of sports are able to top the glamour of a heavyweight championship fight, and this Saturday's UFC 260 features a big one as Francis Ngannou challenges UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The two big men previously met at UFC 220, with Miocic managing to use a grappling approach to avoid the dangerous strikes of Ngannou and retain his championship.

After that loss and a subsequent decision loss to Derrick Lewis, Ngannou has gotten back to his dominant ways with four straight fast knockouts. In fact, Ngannou has stopped his last four opponent in just 2:43 of ring time combined. Now, it's time to see if his game has evolved enough to get past the most accomplished champ in UFC history.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 260 below.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 260 fight card, odds

Francis Ngannou -125 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) +105, heavyweight championship

Vicente Luque -260 vs. Tyron Woodley +210, welterweight



Sean O'Malley -330 vs. Thomas Almeida +260, bantamweight

Miranda Maverick -165 vs. Gillian Robertson +140, women's flyweight

Khama Worthy -130 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +110, lightweight



Alonzo Menifield -270 vs. Fabio Cherant +220, light heavyweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -240 vs. Jared Gooden +200, welterweight



Michał Oleksiejczuk -160 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +135, light heavyweight

Omar Morales -195 vs. Shane Young +165, featherweight

Marc-Andre Barriault -120 vs. Abu Azaitar +100, middleweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 260 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Miocic (c) vs. Ngannou Miocic Miocic Miocic Miocic Ngannou Miocic Luque vs. Woodley Luque Luque Woodley Woodley Luque Luque O'Malley vs. Almeida O'Malley O'Malley O'Malley O'Malley O'Malley O'Malley Maverick vs. Robertson Maverick Maverick Maverick Maverick Maverick Robertson Worthy vs. Mullarkey Worthy Worthy

Worthy Worthy Worthy Worthy Records to date (2021) 8-6 9-5 10-4 10-4 7-7 5-9

Campbell on why Miocic will win: The question of just how much Ngannou has improved in the three years since he lost his first title shot needs to be offset by remembering just how much better than him Miocic was in nearly every category. At 38, the champ still appears to be at the peak of his powers and has focused on speed for this matchup by trimming down in weight. As long as he can once again survive an early barrage and counter with clean right hands, the opening for takedowns will be there. Despite how much Ngannou may have worked on his conditioning, carrying around that much mass just isn't conducive to five-round championship fighting. If anyone has the chin to do it again, it's Miocic.

Brookhouse on why Miocic will win: Ngannou is an intriguing pick and his power is something that renders much of an opponent's skills meaningless. It takes a single strike from him to completely end a fight. What's troubling when analyzing his career record is how he has lost every fight that has ever touched the third round. Miocic has a good -- but not unbreakable -- chin, but showed in the first fight that he's able to land a bit on his feet and get inside to grapple and neutralize Ngannou. If he takes that approach again, Ngannou's chances decrease more and more by the minute.

Brookhouse on why Luque will win: Woodley has not been good in recent fights. Over his previous three fights, he has been horribly outstruck and seemed content to sit back and take it rather than try to make adjustments. Luque's style is not one which allows that kind of passive fighting and it's hard to see Woodley having made a massive turnaround in his approach to fighting a pressure opponent, opening the door for Luque to add a big name to his resume.

Campbell on why O'Malley win win: Considering he's still just 29, it seems to early to talk about this being the potential end of Almeida's UFC run. Yet with losses in four of his last five fights and a chin that has been anything but sturdy, this has "get well fight" written all over it for O'Malley, fresh off his first pro defeat. Almeida will certainly try to make it a shootout yet O'Malley's speed, precision and unpredictability should be more than enough to handle himself as the 26-year-old reminds us why the buzz surrounding him was so large just one year ago.

Who wins Miocic vs. Ngannou, and which picks do you need to parlay together for a mammoth payout of almost 20-1? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC 260, all from the ultimate insider who went an amazing 58-14 on picks last year.