Francis Ngannou is the new UFC heavyweight champion and he's taking home a bit of extra money along with his new championship belt after the conclusion of Saturday's UFC 260. Ngannou was one of four men who were awarded the UFC's traditional post-fight bonuses.

Ngannou dominated Stipe Miocic in the main event, fending off takedowns and landing big strikes before eventually knocking out Miocic with a massive left hand in the second round.

Sean O'Malley joined Ngannou as a Performance of the Night bonus winner. O'Malley almost let the bonus slip through his fingers in his bout with Thomas Almeida. In the first round, O'Malley rocked Almeida, driving him into the cage after a big head kick and left hand, but walked away rather than following up, allowing Almeida back in the fight.

In the final moments of the third round, however, O'Malley hit a beautiful step-back left hand that dropped Almeida. When the fight wasn't immediately stopped, this time O'Malley took the opportunity to finish it, jumping in with a big right hand to the downed Almeida to score the brutal knockout.

The Fight of the Night bonuses went to Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque for their welterweight battle. The fight saw Woodley showing aggression he had not in his past several fights, bringing the fight right to Luque from the opening bell.

Luque eventually rocked Woodley, only for Luque to get rocked back when Woodley returned fire. Luque was eventually able to send Woodley stumbling back into the cage before locking up a D'Arce choke in a wild one-round brawl.

The bonus winners all earn $50,000 each.