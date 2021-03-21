The UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, March 27 with UFC 260 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by a big title fight in a clash for the heavyweight championship.

Stipe Miocic will put the heavyweight title on the line against top contender Francis Ngannou. Ngannou previously lost a January 2018 bout with Miocic for the belt, but he has since punched his way back to a title shot with a four-fight winning streak that's seen him knock out all four opponents. No man in that stretch lasted more than 71 seconds before being taken out by the heavy strikes of Ngannou.

Miocic is coming off back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier after having dropped the title to Cormier in July 2018. Now reestablished as arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history, Miocic will be looking to once again stifle the raging offense of the challenger.

The card was also expected to see featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski attempt to defend his title against top contender Brian Ortega. However, the bout has been postponed to a later date because Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19 while in Las Vegas ahead about the fight. Volkanovski has defend his belt just once since earning it -- a split decision over Max Holloway in a rematch last summer.

UFC 260 fight card, odds

Francis Ngannou -130 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) +110, heavyweight championship

Vicente Luque -270 vs. Tyron Woodley +220, welterweight



Sean O'Malley -300 vs. Thomas Almeida +240, bantamweight

Khama Worthy -140 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +120, lightweight



Hannah Goldy -115 vs. Jessica Penne -105, women's strawweight



William Knight -110 vs. Alonzo Menifield -110, light heavyweight

Miranda Maverick -170 vs. Gillian Robertson +145, women's flyweight

Marc-Andre Barriault -115 vs. Abu Azaitar -105, middleweight



Michał Oleksiejczuk -150 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +125, light heavyweight

Luana Pinheiro -200 vs. Randa Markos +170, women's strawweight



UFC 260 info

Date: March 27

March 27 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+

UFC 260 countdown