The UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, March 27 with UFC 260 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by a big title fight in a clash for the heavyweight championship.
Stipe Miocic will put the heavyweight title on the line against top contender Francis Ngannou. Ngannou previously lost a January 2018 bout with Miocic for the belt, but he has since punched his way back to a title shot with a four-fight winning streak that's seen him knock out all four opponents. No man in that stretch lasted more than 71 seconds before being taken out by the heavy strikes of Ngannou.
Miocic is coming off back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier after having dropped the title to Cormier in July 2018. Now reestablished as arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history, Miocic will be looking to once again stifle the raging offense of the challenger.
The card was also expected to see featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski attempt to defend his title against top contender Brian Ortega. However, the bout has been postponed to a later date because Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19 while in Las Vegas ahead about the fight. Volkanovski has defend his belt just once since earning it -- a split decision over Max Holloway in a rematch last summer.
UFC 260 fight card, odds
- Francis Ngannou -130 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) +110, heavyweight championship
- Vicente Luque -270 vs. Tyron Woodley +220, welterweight
- Sean O'Malley -300 vs. Thomas Almeida +240, bantamweight
- Khama Worthy -140 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +120, lightweight
- Hannah Goldy -115 vs. Jessica Penne -105, women's strawweight
- William Knight -110 vs. Alonzo Menifield -110, light heavyweight
- Miranda Maverick -170 vs. Gillian Robertson +145, women's flyweight
- Marc-Andre Barriault -115 vs. Abu Azaitar -105, middleweight
- Michał Oleksiejczuk -150 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +125, light heavyweight
- Luana Pinheiro -200 vs. Randa Markos +170, women's strawweight
UFC 260 info
- Date: March 27
- Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+
UFC 260 countdown
- Volkanovski vs. Ortega called off due to COVID-19 protocols
- Usman to corner Ngannou for rematch against Miocic