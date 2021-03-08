The UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, March 27 with UFC 260 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by a pair of big title fights, including a main event clash for the heavyweight championship.

In that main event, Stipe Miocic will put the heavyweight title on the line against top contender Francis Ngannou. Ngannou previously lost a January 2018 bout with Miocic for the belt, but he has since punched his way back to a title shot with a four-fight winning streak that's seen him knock out all four opponents. No man in that stretch lasted more than 71 seconds before being taken out by the heavy strikes of Ngannou.

Miocic is coming off back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier after having dropped the title to Cormier in July 2018. Now reestablished as arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history, Miocic will be looking to once again stifle the raging offense of the challenger.

In the second title fight of the night, Brian Ortega will get his own second chance at UFC gold when he faces featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The champion won the title from Max Holloway and went on to successfully defend it by controversial decision in the rematch. Ortega lost a December 2018 fight with Holloway for the belt, and then was sidelined for nearly two years before returning to action this past October with a career-best performance in decisioning Chan Sung Jung.

UFC 260 fight card, odds

Stipe Miocic (c) +120 vs. Francis Ngannou -140, heavyweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -180 vs. Brian Ortega +155, featherweight championship

Vicente Luque -260 vs. Tyron Woodley +210, welterweight



Sean O'Malley -300 vs. Thomas Almeida +240, bantamweight

Khama Worthy -155 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +130, lightweight



Hannah Goldy -125 vs. Jessica Penne +105, women's strawweight



William Knight -125 vs. Alonzo Menifield +105, light heavyweight

Miranda Maverick -180 vs. Gillian Robertson +155, women's flyweight

Shane Young vs. Omar Morales, featherweight

Marc-Andre Barriault -125 vs. Abu Azaitar +105, middleweight

Michał Oleksiejczuk -150 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +125, light heavyweight

Luana Pinheiro -200 vs. Randa Markos +170, women's strawweight



UFC 260 info