UFC president Dana White vowed that the promotion would not return to live crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic unless the event could be held at full capacity. He got his wish and UFC 261 will feature a full crowd at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 24.

The event sold out in minutes when tickets went on sale, likely a combination of the desire for fans to see the Octagon in person once again and a stacked card featuring three championship fights.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their UFC 251 fight, which was won by Usman. Masvidal stepped up on short notice for the fight, one of the first events of the COVID era held on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi. Masvidal stepped in when Gilbert Burns was forced off the card due to the virus, but saw his offensive output entirely neutralized by the grappling of Usman.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

In the other two championship bouts, Weili Zhang will put the women's strawweight title on the line against top contender Rose Namajunas and women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko will battle Jessica Andrade.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout fight week to give you the latest insights, news and analysis along with picks and predictions. Stay tuned to this page for the latest coverage from Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 261 fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Kamaru Usman (c) -400 vs. Jorge Masvidal +310, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang (c) -180 vs. Rose Namajunas +155, women's strawweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -400 vs. Jessica Andrade +310, women's flyweight championship



Uriah Hall -110 vs. Chris Weidman -110, middleweight

Jimmy Crute -195 vs. Anthony Smith +165, light heavyweight



Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweight



Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic, welterweight



Brendan Allen -135 vs. Karl Roberson +115, middleweight



Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly, featherweights

Danaa Batgerel -150 vs. Kevin Natividad +125, bantamweight



Qileng Aori -125 vs. Jeffrey Molina +105, flyweight

Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz, bantamweights



Rong Zhu -240 vs. Kazula Vargas +200, lightweight

Ariane Carnelossi -150 vs. Na Liang +125, women's strawweight



UFC 261 info