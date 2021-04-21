UFC is ready to get back to regularly scheduled programming. With fans. The promotion heads back out on the road this week to Jacksonville, Florida, for UFC 261 with a loaded fight card that features three title fights. It all goes down on Saturday, April 24, inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on Jorge Masvidal in a title rematch.

The event sold out in minutes when tickets went on sale, likely a combination of the desire for fans to see the Octagon in person once again and a stacked card featuring three championship fights.

The first meeting was a bit of a letdown for those expecting to see an all-out brawl. Usman grinded down Masvidal with his grappling and wrestling to keep the feared striker at bay and drain his gas tank after taking the fight on just a week's notice. Now, Masvidal will look to avenge his loss and get back on the path to superstardom with a win over the champion and end his 17-fight win streak.

Elsewhere on the card, a pair of women's title fights get some spotlight. Strawweight champion Weili Zhang will look to make her second title defense when she takes on former champ Rose Namajunas in the co-main event. Zhang has looked incredible in her run to grabbing the title in 2019 with a 42-second TKO over Jessica Andrade. She also earned the decision over Joanna Jedrejczyk in what many consider the greatest woman's fight in history. Namajunas is no slouch, though. The former champ returned to action last year and avenged her title loss to Andrade. Now, she looks to become the first two-time champion in division history.

UFC 261 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -420 vs. Jorge Masvidal +330, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang (c) -190 vs. Rose Namajunas +160, women's strawweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -420 vs. Jessica Andrade +330, women's flyweight championship



Chris Weidman -120 vs. Uriah Hall +100, middleweight

Jimmy Crute -195 vs. Anthony Smith +165, light heavyweight



Randy Brown -160 vs. Alex Oliveira +135, welterweight



Dwight Grant -220 vs. Stefan Sekulic +180, welterweight



Brendan Allen -140 vs. Karl Roberson +120, middleweight



Patrick Sabatini -230 vs. Tristan Connelly +190, featherweights

Danaa Batgerel -180 vs. Kevin Natividad +155, bantamweight



Qileng Aori -110 vs. Jeffrey Molina -110, flyweight

Johnny Munoz -300 vs. Jamey Simmons +240, bantamweights



Rong Zhu -240 vs. Kazula Vargas +200, lightweight

Ariane Carnelossi -195 vs. Na Liang +165, women's strawweight



UFC 261 info

Date: April 24

April 24 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $69.99

UFC 261 countdown