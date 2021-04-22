UFC 261 features a trio of title fights including some of the best fighters in their divisions on Saturday night. With big events comes big interest at the betting window, and this card is no different.

All three champions will enter the Octagon at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as betting favorites, with sportsbooks expecting Kamaru Usman, Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko to retain their titles. But there are far more than just those three fights on the card, each with interesting angles both as straight bets or prop bets and parlays.

There's expected to be tons of action on the main event between Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal -- and the card as a whole, for that matter. That's why William Hill Sportsbook is offering tons of options, including intriguing props and interesting parlay possibilities for bettors to consider on Saturday night. Let's take a closer look at some of the most interesting options while giving our three best bets for the main card below.

Best moneyline pick

Uriah Hall +105 vs. Chris Weidman

It is surprising to see Weidman jump to the favorite in this fight after it sat at an even -110 for both fighters for quite a while. Weidman was once a great fighter and seemed as though he'd rule over the middleweight division for a long time. Then came the knockout loss to Luke Rockhold that cost him the title -- and four more knockouts followed. Weidman is now on a 2-5 run and his chin has not held up well to clean shots.

Hall has turned in some disappointing performances in his UFC career and beating Weidman would give Hall just the second four-fight winning streak of his career -- the first coming in the first four fights of his pro career. Still, what Hall does best is now Weidman's biggest weakness. Hall is a great striker and a knockout artist, having finished 12 of his 16 career wins.

The 2010 Ring of Combat fight between the two that Weidman won by TKO is no longer a relevant piece of data, but Weidman's chin and Hall's striking are. You can also spice this bet up by taking Hall by KO at +210 instead of the straight moneyline if you don't mind a bit of extra risk.

Best prop pick

Weili Zhang via decision +160

Zhang certainly has the ability to finish a fight, and Rose Namajunas has been finished in the past. That said, it seems unlikely that this fight sees a stoppage. Namajunas' one knockout loss came on a rare slam KO by Jessica Andrade. That's not a result you can expect to be duplicated in any fight, let alone this one. Namajunas has a submission loss on her record, but Zhang isn't likely to be fishing for a submission.

Zhang is a favorite for a reason, and the expectation is for her to come out of the fight still women's strawweight champion. With it being unlikely that she knocks out the durable and talented Namajunas, the most likely outcome for the fight is Zhang winning the decision. The +160 line reflects implied odds of slightly under 40%. That seems like an edge for the bettor who plays the champ to win on the scorecards.

Best parlay pick

An all champions ticket +130 (Usman -420, Zhang -200, Shevchenko -420)

The champions are all comfortable favorites heading into the event. That means we have the ability to put together a low-risk ticket of moneyline plays around all three champions retaining their titles. The three-leg parlay doesn't give you the eye-popping odds of a lot of parlays, but there are certainly ways to ramp things up.

Adding Randy Brown over Alex Oliveira at -150 to make a four-leg parlay increases the odds to +283 while still feeling relatively safe. Another option for a relatively safe fourth leg would be Jimmy Crute (-195) over Anthony Smith, which takes your parlay to +248.

If you're feeling particularly frisky, you could also remove the Zhang moneyline pick and replace it with the prop bet above of Zhang by decision, which takes your three-leg parlay to +299, though it's a safer choice to add Brown or Crute for slightly lower odds but without the threat of a prop tanking the whole ticket.

William Hill is also offering a boosted line on all three champions plus Uriah Hall at +400, up from roughly +350, which is an intriguing play for those looking to spice things up even further.

