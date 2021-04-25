Kamaru Usman left no doubt when it came to who was walking out of UFC 261 with the welterweight title. Usman scored an extremely impressive second-round knockout of challenger Jorge Masvidal in front of a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night.

Usman landed a vicious right hand that Masvidal never saw coming. The "Nigerian Nightmare" was able to finish off Masvidal before referee Herb Dean called for the stoppage.

This marked the 18th consecutive victory for Usman and he has yet to lose inside the Octagon. Meanwhile, Masvidal has now dropped his last two fights, which have both come against Usman. In the first installment at UFC 251 last July, Usman earned the victory via unanimous decision.

Usman won the welterweight championship at UFC 235 in March 2019 when he defeated Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision. In three of his last five fights, the UFC welterweight champion has knockouts over the likes of Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Masvidal, totaling five defenses of his title.

Considering that this was such a polarizing main event fight, social media was certainly buzzing following Usman's stunning victory. Here's how some of the biggest athletes reacted to the finish of UFC 261.