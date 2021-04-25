Fight fans couldn't have asked for more from the UFC's return to full-capacity crowds than what UFC 261 delivered on Saturday night. The card, capped by a trio of title fights, delivered action from the first early preliminary bout through the shocking end of the main event.
The event, which drew a $3.3 million gate with 15,269 fans in attendance, was main evented by Kamaru Usman's welterweight title defense against Jorge Masvidal. Usman scored a brutal knockout in the second round, extending an incredible winning streak and defending his championship successfully for a fourth time.
UNDISPUTED. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/SKKDvO2QMN— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
Usman's knockout won him $50,000 as he took home one of two Performance of the Night bonuses.
The other Performance of the Night bonus went to Rose Namajunas for her title-winning head kick knockout of Weili Zhang. Namajunas' victory made her a two-time strawweight champion, recapturing the title after a slam knockout loss to Jessica Andrade in 2019, a loss that had Namajunas debating walking away from the sport for good.
THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! 🌹 #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/SMkrGxoxwb— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021
The Fight of the Night bonus went to the flyweight fight between Jeff Molina and Qileng Aori, which Molina won by decision after three action-packed round. That fight was the second bout on the early prelims and many thought the first fight on the card, a women's strawweight fight between Ariane Carnelossi and Liang Na was going to see both women taking home the $50,000 bonuses.