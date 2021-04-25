Fight fans couldn't have asked for more from the UFC's return to full-capacity crowds than what UFC 261 delivered on Saturday night. The card, capped by a trio of title fights, delivered action from the first early preliminary bout through the shocking end of the main event.

The event, which drew a $3.3 million gate with 15,269 fans in attendance, was main evented by Kamaru Usman's welterweight title defense against Jorge Masvidal. Usman scored a brutal knockout in the second round, extending an incredible winning streak and defending his championship successfully for a fourth time.

Usman's knockout won him $50,000 as he took home one of two Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to Rose Namajunas for her title-winning head kick knockout of Weili Zhang. Namajunas' victory made her a two-time strawweight champion, recapturing the title after a slam knockout loss to Jessica Andrade in 2019, a loss that had Namajunas debating walking away from the sport for good.

The Fight of the Night bonus went to the flyweight fight between Jeff Molina and Qileng Aori, which Molina won by decision after three action-packed round. That fight was the second bout on the early prelims and many thought the first fight on the card, a women's strawweight fight between Ariane Carnelossi and Liang Na was going to see both women taking home the $50,000 bonuses.