To say UFC 261 delivered is a dramatic understatement. The first event with fans back in attendance gave the audience moment after moment of high flying action in Jacksonville with three title fights all ending within two rounds. Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a dramatic knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the main event. Usman is now on an 18-fight winning streak and has yet to be beat inside the UFC Octagon.
Elsewhere, Rose Namajunas reclaim her seat as the top strawweight on the planet with a thudding first-round knockout of Weili Zhang in the co-main event. Namajunas landed a flush head kick to Zhang that sent the former champ straight to the mat and ended a 21-fight win streak. Plus, Valentina Shevchenko once again asserted her dominance with a TKO over Jessica Andrade.
It was an incredibly busy night inside the Octagon. Catch up on all the action that took place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with our recaps and highlights below.
UFC 261 fight card, results
- Kamaru Usman (c) def. Jorge Masvidal via second-round TKO (punches)
- Rose Namajunas def. Weili Zhang via first-round knockout (head kick)
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) def. Jessica Andrade via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)
- Uriah Hall def. Chris Weidman via first-round TKO (leg injury)
- Anthony Smith def. Jimmy Crute via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage)
- Randy Brown def. Alex Oliveira via first-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Dwight Grant def. Stefan Sekulic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Brendan Allen def. Karl Roberson via first-round submission (heel hook)
- Patrick Sabatini def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Danaa Batgerel def. Kevin Natividad via first-round TKO (punches)
- Kazula Vargas def. Rong Zhu via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jeffrey Molina def. Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
- Ariane Carnelossi def. Na Liang via second-round TKO (punches)
