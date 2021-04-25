To say UFC 261 delivered is a dramatic understatement. The first event with fans back in attendance gave the audience moment after moment of high flying action in Jacksonville with three title fights all ending within two rounds. Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a dramatic knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the main event. Usman is now on an 18-fight winning streak and has yet to be beat inside the UFC Octagon.

Elsewhere, Rose Namajunas reclaim her seat as the top strawweight on the planet with a thudding first-round knockout of Weili Zhang in the co-main event. Namajunas landed a flush head kick to Zhang that sent the former champ straight to the mat and ended a 21-fight win streak. Plus, Valentina Shevchenko once again asserted her dominance with a TKO over Jessica Andrade.

It was an incredibly busy night inside the Octagon. Catch up on all the action that took place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with our recaps and highlights below.

UFC 261 fight card, results

UFC 261 countdown, reaction