A championship tripleheader sits atop a stacked UFC 261 card, which takes place Saturday night from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The card also marks the first UFC event to take place in front of a sold out crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the main event, Jorge Masvidal rematches Kamaru Usman with Usman's welterweight championship on the line. Weili Zhang will defend her women's strawweight championship against former champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event. Rounding out the trio of championship bouts, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her belt against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 261 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 261 prelims

Date: April 24 | Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 261 main card

10 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 261 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 261 main card, odds