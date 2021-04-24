A championship tripleheader sits atop a stacked UFC 261 card, which takes place Saturday night from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The card also marks the first UFC event to take place in front of a sold out crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the main event, Jorge Masvidal rematches Kamaru Usman with Usman's welterweight championship on the line. Weili Zhang will defend her women's strawweight championship against former champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event. Rounding out the trio of championship bouts, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her belt against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.
Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 261 on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 261 prelims
Date: April 24 | Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to watch UFC 261 main card
- Date: April 24
- Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | Price: $69.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 261 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC 261 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Kamaru Usman (c) -400
Jorge Masvidal +310
Welterweight title
Weili Zhang (c) -200
Rose Namajunas +170
Women's strawweight title
Valentina Shevchenko (c) -470
Jessica Andrade +360
Women's flyweight title
Chris Weidman -135
Uriah Hall +115
Middleweight
Jimmy Crute -200
Anthony Smith +170
Light heavyweight