A new lightweight champion will be crowned this week in Houston. UFC is set to welcome a new era to the 155-pound division on Saturday night when Charles Oliveira meets Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262. The two headline UFC's latest PPV venture that will also be the second straight in front of a sold-out, full capacity arena at the Toyota Center.

Chandler is coming off an impressive win in his first trip to the Octagon, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257 in January. The win immediately put the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion in the mix at the top of a loaded 155-pound division.

Oliveira is on an incredible run, winning eight consecutive fights, seven of which came by stoppage. The UFC's all-time leader in submission victories made the biggest statement of his career in his most recent outing, dominating Tony Ferguson to win a wide decision at UFC 256 this past December.

Elsewhere on the card, an intriguing lightweight showdown lands in the co-main event when Beneil Dariush takes on Tony Ferguson. Dariush is among the hottest fighters in the 155-pound division with a six-fight win streak. Ferguson, a perennial title contender, is on the first two-fight losing streak of his career.

It's going to be a busy week from Houston. Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates, news and features around UFC 262 below.

UFC 262 fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Charles Oliveira -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110, lightweight championship

Beneil Dariush -155 vs. Tony Ferguson +130, lightweight



Katlyn Chookagian -135 vs. Viviane Araujo +115, women's flyweight



Shane Burgos -120 vs. Edson Barboza +100, featherweight



Matt Schnell -175 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +150, flyweight

Ronaldo Souza -110 vs. Andre Muniz -110, middleweight

Antonina Shevchenko -140 vs. Andrea Lee +120, women's flyweight



Mike Grundy -120 vs. Lando Vannata +100, lightweight

Jordan Wright -110 vs. Jamie Pickett -110, middleweight

Gina Mazany -210 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +175, women's flyweight



Tucker Lutz -120 vs. Kevin Aguilar +100, featherweight

Christos Giagos -220 vs. Sean Soriano +180, lightweight



UFC 262 info

Date: May 15

May 15 Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ pay-per-view

UFC 262 countdown