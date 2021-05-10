A new lightweight champion will be crowned this week in Houston. UFC is set to welcome a new era to the 155-pound division on Saturday night when Charles Oliveira meets Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262. The two headline UFC's latest PPV venture that will also be the second straight in front of a sold-out, full capacity arena at the Toyota Center.

Chandler is coming off an impressive win in his first trip to the Octagon, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257 in January. The win immediately put the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion in the mix at the top of a loaded 155-pound division.

Oliveira is on an incredible run, winning eight consecutive fights, seven of which came by stoppage. The UFC's all-time leader in submission victories made the biggest statement of his career in his most recent outing, dominating Tony Ferguson to win a wide decision at UFC 256 this past December.

The co-main event was expected to see welterweight contender Leon Edwards return to action against fan favorite Nate Diaz, but an undisclosed injury to Diaz has delayed the bout one month to UFC 263 on June 12. Edwards was hoping for a quick turnaround after an accidental eye poke ended his matchup with Belal Muhammad in March as he gets his first Octagon action in nearly two years.

Read on for the full card along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 262 fight card, odds

Charles Oliveira -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110, lightweight championship

Beneil Dariush -155 vs. Tony Ferguson +130, lightweight



Jack Hermansson -155 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +130, middleweight

Katlyn Chookagian -135 vs. Viviane Araujo +115, women's flyweight



Shane Burgos -120 vs. Edson Barboza +100, featherweight



Ronaldo Souza -110 vs. Andre Muniz -110, middleweight

Matt Schnell -175 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +150, flyweight

Antonina Shevchenko -140 vs. Andrea Lee +120, women's flyweight

Mike Grundy -120 vs. Lando Vannata +100, lightweight

Jordan Wright -110 vs. Jamie Pickett -110, middleweight

Gina Mazany -210 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +175, women's flyweight



Tucker Lutz -120 vs. Kevin Aguilar +100, featherweight

Joel Alvarez -180 vs. Christos Giagos +155, lightweight



UFC 262 info