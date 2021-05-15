The time for the much-anticipated UFC 262 event has nearly arrived for fight fans. The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will play host to the latest pay-per-view offering from the UFC on Saturday night, as Dana White and Co. have yet another loaded fight card on tap featuring some high stakes. Michael Chandler will take on Charles Oliveira in the main event for the vacant lightweight title. The pair of unlikely contenders get the call after Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated the strap in October while arguably the top active fighter in the division, Dustin Poirier, chose the money trilogy with Conor McGregor over the championship.

Chandler, who held the Bellator MMA lightweight title on three separate occasions, is among the hottest fighters in the sport. He holds a 10-2 record since 2015 with one of those losses coming via freak foot injury. Chandler made an emphatic debut when he stopped Dan Hooker in the first round in January and was elevated to title contention immediately. Oliviera is about equal in terms of hotness. The Brazilian enters on an eight-fight win streak and recently broke the UFC record for most submissions in a career.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of the UFC 262 fight card on Saturday night below.

There's plenty of other fights to get excited about on this card. Rising lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is back when he takes on former interim champion and perennial contender Tony Ferguson in the co-main event. Ferguson will enter on the first two-fight losing streak of his career. Plus, action fighters Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza meet in a featured contest at featherweight bout to open things up on PPV.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week with the latest news and developments around the card. Plus on fight night, we'll have our live blog to keep you up to date with each result on the fight card and round-by-round scoring for the prelims and main card. Keep it locked right here.

UFC 262 fight card, odds, results

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Charles Oliveira -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110, lightweight championship

Beneil Dariush -170 vs. Tony Ferguson +145, lightweight



Katlyn Chookagian -140 vs. Viviane Araujo +120, women's flyweight



Shane Burgos -140 vs. Edson Barboza +120, featherweight



Matt Schnell -160 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +135, flyweight

Ronaldo Souza -120 vs. Andre Muniz +100, middleweight

Antonina Shevchenko -130 vs. Andrea Lee +110, women's flyweight



Mike Grundy -125 vs. Lando Vannata +105, lightweight

Jordan Wright -110 vs. Jamie Pickett -110, middleweight

Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany via second-round TKO (punches)



Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano via second-round submission (D'Arce choke)

UFC 262 info

Date: May 15

May 15 Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ pay-per-view

UFC 262 countdown

Who wins Chandler vs. Oliveira? And which underdog is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 262 picks, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.