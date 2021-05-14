On Saturday, the UFC returns to pay-per-view with a stacked UFC 262 card. In the main event, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle for the lightweight championship vacated when Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in late 2020.

Chandler made his presence known in his promotional debut with a thunderous first-round knockout of Dan Hooker in January. The three-time Bellator champion is looking to cap off a remarkable career by claiming the UFC's 155 pound belt. Meanwhile, Oliveira is among the hottest fighters in the sport who just broke the company's record for most submission victories.

Big events bring big attention, and with it, big money at the betting window. UFC 262 is loaded with intriguing fights and close odds. William Hill Sportsbook has you covered with every angle to get in on the action. We're going to give you a few options to consider with this card from our favorite moneyline play, prop play and parlay play. Let's take a closer look at those picks now.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Best moneyline pick

Tony Ferguson +145 vs. Beneil Dariush

There are generally two lines of thinking coming into this fight. Either Ferguson ran into two streaking talents with Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira putting on career-best performances, or time and damage have caught up with a 37-year-old fighter who is closing in on being shot. The reality probably lies somewhere in the middle, with Ferguson both on the decline and having ran into two men who have fully put it together in the cage. This is no knock on Dariush, who is a very solid fighter in his own right, but he is not on the level of Oliveira or Gaethje, and the men he has defeated on his current six-fight winning streak are not on even an aging Ferguson's level. Dariush is the kind of fringe contender that Ferguson has feasted on throughout his career. Assuming the read is correct and Ferguson still has some gas left in the tank, getting him at plus odds feels very good here.

Best prop pick

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos to go the distance (no) +130

Only roughly 35% of Barboza and Burgos' combined 45 career fights have gone to the scorecards. Five of those 16 decisions have come since 2019. Those stats somewhat offset as decisions are rare for the two fighters, but they also have become increasingly less rare in the past two years. Still, this is an explosive combination of fighters who have the ability to finish fights and who are not impervious to being stopped by a certain tier of opposition. You could get a slightly juicier line at +138 by going with a bet on the fight going under 2.5 rounds, but that's not a big enough difference to give up two and a half minutes of time for a finish to possibly come.

Best parlay pick

Andrea Lee (+110), Mike Grundy (-125), Jordan Wright (-110) +622

There are very few fights with wide odds on this card, meaning a parlay play is going to come down to finding the right edges in a series of competitive fights. Lee is a slight underdog against Antonina Shevchenko and currently riding a three-fight losing skid in competitive fights -- including a robbery against Lauren Murphy. Shevchenko's grappling looked somewhat improved in her last outing, but that may be a mirage given her opponent. Lee is entirely capable of winning this fight by dominating on the ground, where Shevchenko has always had serious issues. Grundy is a steal at -125 against Lando Vannata, who is making a move to featherweight. Vannata has some explosive power and tenacity, but doesn't have the best cardio, can get drawn into ill-advised brawls and isn't likely to be able to handle the wrestling of a true high-level wrestler in Grundy.

That leaves Wright, who will face Jamie Pickett in a middleweight fight. It's a battle of fighters who tend to fight like frontrunners. Wright is slightly better at not allowing himself to be pushed backward and may have the better striking power of the two men. Assuming he can impose his will early, Wright should be able to force Pickett into bad habits that allow Wright to work his way to a decision win.

Who wins Chandler vs. Oliveira? And which underdog is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 262 picks, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.