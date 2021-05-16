Charles Oliveira is leaving Toyota Center in Houston with a shiny new championship belt and a $75,000 bonus. Oliveira, who won the vacant lightweight championship with a second-round knockout of Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 main event, took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his career-changing victory.

Joining Oliveira as a Performance of the Night bonus winner -- bonuses that were $25,000 more than the standard $50,000 prize -- is Christos Giagos, who survived a tough first round against Sean Soriano to choke Soriano out cold.

The Fight of the Night bonuses went to Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza. The featherweights went to war to kick off the pay-per-view main card. After wild momentum swings that left both men bruised and bloodied, Barboza connected with a massive right hand that Burgos appeared to have weathered only to suddenly stumble backward and collapse into the cage in a bizarre delayed knockout where Burgos appeared as though his body simply gave out after taking a significant amount of punishment.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said that he talked Burgos into going to the hospital to get checked out and ensure there was no lasting damage from the fight.