Israel Adesanya will make the third defense of his middleweight title on Saturday night against third-ranked contender Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263. Their battle tops the loaded UFC 263 fight card from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main UFC 263 card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Adesanya returns to middleweight for the first time since his bid to become a two-division champion came up short with a decision loss to light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz. The surging Vettori hasn't lost since dropping a split decision to Adesanya in April 2018.

Adesanya is a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Vettori is a +200 underdog in the latest Adesanya vs. Vettori odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (-240) faces Brandon Moreno (+200) in a rematch of their December fight that ended in a draw. Before you make any UFC 263 picks of your own, make sure you see the MMA predictions from SportsLine MMA analyst Ian Parker.

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante. Parker trained alongside UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Now, Parker breaks down fights and makes betting picks for the Voice of the UFC, Jon Anik.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

Parker has already proven his mettle to SportsLine members. Last week at UFC Fight Night, he encouraged SportsLine members to back veteran Marcin Tybura (-165) against Walt Harris (+145) in the heavyweight co-main event. Tybura scored a first-round stoppage to give Parker's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed Parker has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC 263 in sight, Parker has studied the MMA odds and UFC 263 card from every angle and released his top selections. A parlay of those MMA picks would pay nearly 7-1. Those picks are available at SportsLine.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 preview

Parker knows Adesanya (20-1) is still widely considered one of the most skilled fighters in the division, though his growing cloak of invincibility was cracked amid the loss to Blachowicz.

Even so, the brash former kickboxer has mostly dominated the middleweight division since joining the UFC more than three years ago. He stopped former champion Robert Whittaker to win the unified belt in November 2019 and has gone unchallenged in two subsequent title defenses against previously unbeaten Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero, who has since been cut by the promotion.

However, the one stern test the champion has faced came in his second UFC fight against the rage-driven Vettori, whose nonstop pressure nullified Adesanya's precision striking game.

Adesanya got his hand raised by split decision amid a protest from Vettori (17-4-1), who insisted he won and vowed to exact revenge. Now, the Italian brawler will get his chance on the merit of five consecutive victories since that controversial defeat. He took a lopsided decision over rising prospect Kevin Holland in their April fight. You can see Parker's coveted Vettori vs. Adesanya picks here.

Top UFC 263 predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC 263 predictions here: He is siding with Drew Dober (-140) to get his hand raised against Brad Riddell (+120) in a lightweight matchup.

Dober (23-10-1) has shown an impressive mix of power and ground-game skills while working his way towards becoming a viable contender. He had won three straight fights by knockout before falling by submission to fast-rising prospect Islam Makhachev in March.

Riddell (9-1) has looked like a solid prospect while winning his first three UFC bouts by decision, but the New Zealander faces a big step up in competition against Dober.

"Look for Dober to utilize his jab and overhand left to set up the takedown. He will put Riddell on his back and grind out a victory," Parker told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 263 picks

Parker also has strong picks for Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 and other fights on the UFC 263 card. He's also backing a "better and faster striker" to get a convincing win. Those selections are only available here.

Who wins Adesanya vs. Vettori 2? And which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC Fight Night, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.

UFC 263 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-240) vs. Marvin Vettori (+200)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-240) vs. Brandon Moreno (+200)

Leon Edwards (-500) vs. Nate Diaz (+400)

Belal Muhammad (-230) vs. Demian Maia (+195)

Jamahal Hill (-320) vs. Paul Craig (+260)

Drew Dober (-140) vs. Brad Riddell (+120)

Eryk Anders (-140) vs. Darren Stewart (+120)

Joanne Calderwood (-145) vs. Lauren Murphy (+120)

Movsar Evloev (-255) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (+215)

Pannie Kianzad (-210) vs. Alexis Davis (+180)

Matt Frevola (-200) vs. Frank Camacho (+175)

Chase Hooper (-110) vs. Steven Peterson (-110)

Fares Ziam (-135) vs. Luigi Vendaramini (+115)

Carlos Felipe (-170) vs. Jake Collier (+150)