Brandon Moreno's rear-naked choke submission of Deiveson Figueiredo to win the flyweight championship -- and the post-fight celebration -- may be the lasting memory of UFC 263. In addition to taking home a championship belt, Moreno will also take a $50,000 check for one of the event's Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to Paul Craig. Same as Moreno, Craig scored a big upset, locking Jamahal Hill in an armbar that dislocated the limb before Craig landed a flurry of elbows and punches to force the stoppage less than two minutes into the round.

The bonus winners came as something of a surprise because earlier in the night, Terrance McKinney scored the fastest knockout in lightweight history, stopping Matt Frevola in just seven seconds.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked if McKinney would also receive a bonus for his record-breaking win.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. We will. You go back there and you've got to look at this shit and pick," White said. "We picked Paul because Jamahal is 8-0. It's hard to pick. But we'll take care of that kid."

The final bonus checks went to Drew Dober and Brad Riddell for their lightweight clash on the prelims. The bout, which saw wild momentum swings from the opening bell, was awarded the bonus for Fight of the Night, earning both men $50,000.