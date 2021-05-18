A pair of championship rematches will headline UFC 263 on June 12 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The night's main event will feature middleweight champion Israel Adesanya returning to the division after a failed bid to capture gold at light heavyweight. Adesanya will defend his title against Marvin Vettori.

Adesanya and Vettori met in Adesanya's second UFC fight in April 2018, with Adesanya winning a hard-fought split decision. Vettori has not lost since that fight, going on a five-fight winning streak while calling for a rematch for years as Adesanya rose through the division to become champion.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight championship against Brandon Moreno. The two men fought to a draw this past December. Figueiredo made a quick turnaround for the first fight, facing Moreno just 21 days after a successful title defense against Alex Perez. Moreno also fought on that card, putting the men on equal footing coming into the fight. The wild brawl was an instant classic and UFC president Dana White called the fight the best in the history of the flyweight division.

In another notable fight on the card, Leon Edwards clashes with Nate Diaz in a welterweight fight. The bout is the first non-title fight to be scheduled for five rounds outside of a spot in the main event. Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak and is one of welterweight's top contenders but was out of action from July 2019 until this past March due to a combination of fights failing to materialize and cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, he fought Belal Muhammad, but an accidental eye poke left Muhammad unable to continue and the fight was ruled a no contest. Diaz has not fought since his November 2019 loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title but remains one of the UFC's biggest stars.

Here's the complete fight card to date with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 263 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -260 vs. Marvin Vettori +210, middleweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -240 vs. Brandon Moreno +200, flyweight championship

Leon Edwards -490 vs. Nate Diaz +370, welterweight

Belal Muhammad -240 vs. Demian Maia +200, welterweight

Jamahal Hill -300 vs. Paul Craig +240, light heavyweight

Drew Dober -120 vs. Brad Riddell +100, lightweight

Eryk Anders -150 vs. Darren Stewart +125, light heavyweight

Joanne Calderwood -125 vs. Lauren Murphy +105, women's flyweight

Movsar Evloev -270 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +220, featherweight

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis, women's bantamweight

Matt Frevola -195 vs. Frank Camacho +165, lightweight

Karol Rosa -195 vs. Sijara Eubanks +165, women's bantamweight

Chase Hooper +125 vs. Steven Peterson -150, featherweight

Fares Ziam -115 vs. Luigi Vendramini -105, lightweight

Carlos Felipe -280 vs. Jake Collier +230, heavyweight

UFC 263 info