UFC is ready for its next PPV -- and in front of a live audience. UFC 263 heads to Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night with a loaded fight card for the occasion. A middleweight title fight sits at the top with champion Israel Adesanya taking on challenger Marvin Vettori. The pair met once before in April 2018 with Adesanya earning a split decision victory, ironically enough in this exact same arena.

But that's not all. The co-main event features another rematch with a title on the line as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Brandon Moreno. The two met last December and fought to a draw, thanks in part to Figueiredo losing a point for a low blow. Now, the pair of 125-pounders will run it back in the hopes of producing another instant classic.

The rest of the fight card is littered with fun bouts, but the featured slot on the main card may be the one garnering the most attention. That's when Nate Diaz makes his return to the Octagon to face top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. It will be Diaz's first fight since November 2019 as he looks to get back on track following a loss to Jorge Masvidal. Edwards, meanwhile, has had a tough go over the last two years after difficulties finding opponents to take on the challenge, as well as injuries and a nasty battle with COVID-19. He made the walk to the cage for the first time in nearly two years in March against Belal Muhammad, but that fight was cut short due to accidental eye pokes.

Here's the complete fight card to date with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 263 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -260 vs. Marvin Vettori +210, middleweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -220 vs. Brandon Moreno +180, flyweight championship

Leon Edwards -550 vs. Nate Diaz +400, welterweight

Belal Muhammad -220 vs. Demian Maia +180, welterweight

Jamahal Hill -300 vs. Paul Craig +240, light heavyweight

Drew Dober -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweight

Eryk Anders -150 vs. Darren Stewart +125, light heavyweight

Joanne Calderwood -140 vs. Lauren Murphy +120, women's flyweight

Movsar Evloev -240 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +200, featherweight

Pannie Kianzad -200 vs. Alexis Davis +170, women's bantamweight

Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney, lightweight

Sijara Eubanks vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's bantamweight

Steven Peterson -120 vs. Chase Hooper +100, featherweight

Fares Ziam -135 vs. Luigi Vendramini +115, lightweight

Carlos Felipe -175 vs. Jake Collier +150, heavyweight

UFC 263 info

Date: June 12

June 12 Location: Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 263 Countdown