UFC is ready for its next PPV -- and in front of a live audience. UFC 263 heads to Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night with a loaded fight card for the occasion. A middleweight title fight sits at the top with champion Israel Adesanya taking on challenger Marvin Vettori. The pair met once before in April 2018 with Adesanya earning a split decision victory, ironically enough in this exact same arena.
But that's not all. The co-main event features another rematch with a title on the line as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Brandon Moreno. The two met last December and fought to a draw, thanks in part to Figueiredo losing a point for a low blow. Now, the pair of 125-pounders will run it back in the hopes of producing another instant classic.
The rest of the fight card is littered with fun bouts, but the featured slot on the main card may be the one garnering the most attention. That's when Nate Diaz makes his return to the Octagon to face top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. It will be Diaz's first fight since November 2019 as he looks to get back on track following a loss to Jorge Masvidal. Edwards, meanwhile, has had a tough go over the last two years after difficulties finding opponents to take on the challenge, as well as injuries and a nasty battle with COVID-19. He made the walk to the cage for the first time in nearly two years in March against Belal Muhammad, but that fight was cut short due to accidental eye pokes.
Here's the complete fight card to date with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC 263 fight card, odds
- Israel Adesanya (c) -260 vs. Marvin Vettori +210, middleweight championship
- Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -220 vs. Brandon Moreno +180, flyweight championship
- Leon Edwards -550 vs. Nate Diaz +400, welterweight
- Belal Muhammad -220 vs. Demian Maia +180, welterweight
- Jamahal Hill -300 vs. Paul Craig +240, light heavyweight
- Drew Dober -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweight
- Eryk Anders -150 vs. Darren Stewart +125, light heavyweight
- Joanne Calderwood -140 vs. Lauren Murphy +120, women's flyweight
- Movsar Evloev -240 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +200, featherweight
- Pannie Kianzad -200 vs. Alexis Davis +170, women's bantamweight
- Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney, lightweight
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's bantamweight
- Steven Peterson -120 vs. Chase Hooper +100, featherweight
- Fares Ziam -135 vs. Luigi Vendramini +115, lightweight
- Carlos Felipe -175 vs. Jake Collier +150, heavyweight
UFC 263 info
- Date: June 12
- Location: Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV
UFC 263 Countdown
