UFC is ready for its next PPV -- and in front of a live audience. UFC 263 heads to Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night with a loaded fight card for the occasion. A middleweight title fight sits at the top with champion Israel Adesanya taking on challenger Marvin Vettori. The pair met once before in April 2018 with Adesanya earning a split decision victory, ironically enough in this exact same arena.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight championship against Brandon Moreno. The two men fought to a draw this past December. Figueiredo made a quick turnaround for the first fight, facing Moreno just 21 days after a successful title defense against Alex Perez. Moreno also fought on that card, putting the men on equal footing coming into the fight. The wild brawl was an instant classic and UFC president Dana White called the fight the best in the history of the flyweight division.

In another notable fight on the card, Leon Edwards clashes with Nate Diaz in a welterweight fight. The bout is the first non-title fight to be scheduled for five rounds outside of a spot in the main event. Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak and is one of welterweight's top contenders but was out of action from July 2019 until this past March due to a combination of fights failing to materialize and cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, he fought Belal Muhammad, but an accidental eye poke left Muhammad unable to continue and the fight was ruled a no contest. Diaz has not fought since his November 2019 loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title but remains one of the UFC's biggest stars.

Here's the complete fight card to date with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 263 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -240 vs. Marvin Vettori +200, middleweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -240 vs. Brandon Moreno +200, flyweight championship

Leon Edwards -500 vs. Nate Diaz +380, welterweight

Belal Muhammad -240 vs. Demian Maia +200, welterweight

Jamahal Hill -300 vs. Paul Craig +240, light heavyweight

Drew Dober -135 vs. Brad Riddell +115, lightweight

Eryk Anders -150 vs. Darren Stewart +125, light heavyweight

Joanne Calderwood -140 vs. Lauren Murphy +120, women's flyweight

Movsar Evloev -260 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +210, featherweight

Pannie Kianzad -220 vs. Alexis Davis +180, women's bantamweight

Matt Frevola -200 vs. Frank Camacho +170, lightweight

Karol Rosa -195 vs. Sijara Eubanks +165, women's bantamweight

Steven Peterson -115 vs. Chase Hooper -105, featherweight

Fares Ziam -115 vs. Luigi Vendramini -105, lightweight

Carlos Felipe -200 vs. Jake Collier +170, heavyweight

UFC 263 info