Another major PPV event is on tap for UFC as the promotion stays out west in Arizona for UFC 263. The PPV event sees a pair of title fights plus a fan favorite in the featured slot as fans head inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title in the main event against top contender Marvin Vettori. The two met three years ago -- coincidentally in this exact same arena -- with Adesanya earning a split decision victory.

The co-main event sees the first of the two titles fights in the flyweight division as champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Brandon Moreno. The two battled to a majority draw in December in a bout that drew praise as one of the best of 2020. Now, the two look to settle the score with a little extra heat after Figueiredo gave Moreno a hard shove at the press conference on Thursday. Figueiredo is coming off a Fighter of the Year campaign in 2020 that saw him with three straight all by stoppage as well as the all-action draw with Moreno.

The card also marks the return of fan favorite Nate Diaz. The Stockton, California, native is back in action against arguably his toughest test in years when he takes on Leon Edwards at welterweight. Edwards is arguably the top contender at 170 pounds right now, but has had trouble getting opponents to agree to face him. Now, he could be one win away from securing that coveted shot at champion Kamaru Usman.

It's going to be a busy week around Arizona with so much happening. Stay tuned to CBS Sports for the latest news, updates and rumors surrounding UFC 263 on Saturday night.

Here's the complete fight card to date with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 263 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -260 vs. Marvin Vettori +210, middleweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -220 vs. Brandon Moreno +180, flyweight championship

Leon Edwards -550 vs. Nate Diaz +400, welterweight

Belal Muhammad -220 vs. Demian Maia +180, welterweight

Jamahal Hill -300 vs. Paul Craig +240, light heavyweight

Drew Dober -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweight

Eryk Anders -150 vs. Darren Stewart +125, light heavyweight

Joanne Calderwood -140 vs. Lauren Murphy +120, women's flyweight

Movsar Evloev -240 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +200, featherweight

Pannie Kianzad -200 vs. Alexis Davis +170, women's bantamweight

Matt Frevola -220 vs. Terrance McKinney +180, lightweight

Steven Peterson -120 vs. Chase Hooper +100, featherweight

Fares Ziam -135 vs. Luigi Vendramini +115, lightweight

Carlos Felipe -175 vs. Jake Collier +150, heavyweight

UFC 263 info

Date: June 12

June 12 Location: Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 263 Countdown



