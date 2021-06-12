Another major PPV event is on tap for UFC as the promotion stays out west in Arizona for UFC 263. The PPV event sees a pair of title fights plus a fan favorite in the featured slot as fans head inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title in the main event against top contender Marvin Vettori. The two met three years ago -- coincidentally in this exact same arena -- with Adesanya earning a split decision victory.

Despite the relatively tough challenge Adesanya faced as Vettori ended up being the lone person to take a scorecard from him on his way to becoming the 185-pound champion, he is in need of a strong performance following his loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. A second straight loss could send the New Zealand native back to the drawing board with his team at City Kickboxing while a win for Vettori would crown the first Italian champion in UFC history.

The first title fight to take place on Saturday night will be that flyweight frenzy between Figueiredo and Moreno. Figueiredo is coming off a 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign in which he earned three straight victories by stoppage. He looked like the true answer to what had been lacking at 125 pounds with tons of swagger as he stepped into the Octagon to face Moreno for his fourth bout of the year -- and also just three weeks after his previous headlining role. Then he and Moreno proceeded to put on an instant classic for 25 minutes where Moreno refused to take a backward step amid the fire. Now, the two run it back with control of the division on the line.

This weekend also marks the return of a pair of fighters in need of a big performance on the biggest stage. Top welterweight contender Leon Edwards, who has struggled to find opponents willing to face him along with his own injuries and a bout with COVID-19, welcomes fan favorite Nate Diaz in a featured slot. The two will meet in the first five-round, non-title featured bout in promotional history. It will be Diaz's first bout since a late 2019 loss to Jorge Masvidal for the "BMF" title.

Here's the complete fight card to date with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 263 fight card, results

Israel Adesanya (c) -260 vs. Marvin Vettori +210, middleweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -190 vs. Brandon Moreno +160, flyweight championship

Leon Edwards -550 vs. Nate Diaz +400, welterweight

Belal Muhammad -220 vs. Demian Maia +180, welterweight

Jamahal Hill -270 vs. Paul Craig +220, light heavyweight

Drew Dober -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweight

Eryk Anders -150 vs. Darren Stewart +125, light heavyweight

Joanne Calderwood -140 vs. Lauren Murphy +120, women's flyweight

Movsar Evloev -240 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +200, featherweight

Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via first-round TKO (punches)

Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 263 info

Date: June 12

June 12 Location: Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 263 Countdown



