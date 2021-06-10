As reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya prepares for a rematch with challenger Marvin Vettori on Saturday, bettors are sifting through a trove of UFC 263 prop bets for the entire UFC 263 fight card. One of the more popular UFC 263 bets involve what the method of victory will be in a number of fights on the UFC 263 card. Adesanya (20-1) is coming off the first loss of his professional career against Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision at UFC 259 in March. Vettori (17-4), who lost to Adesanya by split decision in April 2018, will finally get a rematch after winning five straight bouts.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. In fact, Wise called Kamaru Usman's stoppage of Jorge Masvidal (+250) and Uriah Hall's TKO win (+210) over Chris Weidman at UFC 261. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May of last year.

Since the UFC returned in May 2020 following a six-week period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 71-47-2 while nailing the method of victory 52 times. At UFC 256, Wise went 4-0-1 (the main event was a draw) and correctly nailed the method of victory in three of those winners. Those selections included calling a decision victory for Charles Oliveira (+145) against Tony Ferguson (-165) in the lightweight co-main event. At UFC 257, he correctly called a stoppage victory for Makhmud Muradov (-145) against Andrew Sanchez (+125) in a matchup of middleweight prospects on the main card.

Adesanya vs. Vettori expert preview

Wise is pleasantly surprised that three years after the two first met, they are once again on a collision course for the middleweight title bout. Since turning pro in 2012, Adesanya has dominated his competition. He won his first 10 bouts by knockout, and 15 of his 20 victories have come that way. Seven of his bouts have been stopped in the first round.

Because of that dominance at the middleweight division, Adesanya tried his skills at light heavyweight at UFC 259. Things didn't go as planned, as he dropped a unanimous decision to Blachowicz in the five-round UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas. He has moved back down and will defend his UFC middleweight crown.

After Vettori's split-decision loss to Adesanya in 2018, he got back on track with back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Cezar Ferreira in July 2019 and Andrew Sanchez in October 2019. He followed that up by winning via submission over Karl Roberson last June and winning by unanimous decision over Jack Hermansson. This past April, he was scheduled to face Darren Till, but Till had to pull out due to a broken collarbone.

Top UFC 263 predictions

For his UFC 263 picks, Wise is backing Belal Muhammad (-230) to defeat Demian Maia by decision in their welterweight bout. Muhammad is on a four-bout win streak, although his last fight was stopped due to an accidental poke in the eye at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad on March 13. The bout was stopped just 18 seconds into the second round.

Maia has won three of his last four bouts, compiling a 28-10 career mark. He lost by TKO in his last fight to Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira on March 14. The bout lasted just two minutes, 34 seconds.

UFC 263 odds, main fight card

Israel Adesanya (-260) v. Marvin Vettori (+210)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-220) v. Brandon Moreno (+180)

Leon Edwards (-575) v. Nate Diaz (+425)

Demian Maia (+190) v. Bella Muhammad (-230)

Paul Craig (+240) v. Jamahal Hill (-300)