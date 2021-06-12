With Saturday's UFC 263 middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori on the horizon, bettors are looking to cash in on the many UFC 263 prop bets available for the event. Among the more popular Adesanya vs. Vettori props is how the fight will end. Adesanya (20-1) is looking to defend his middleweight championship after stepping up a weight class in his last bout. He suffered his first professional loss in that fight, losing his light heavyweight debut by unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz. Vettori (17-4) is on a five-bout winning streak and ranked No. 3 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Among the more popular Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori prop bets from William Hill Sportsbook are that the fight will last five rounds at -137 and whether Vettori will win by decision at +333. There is also a prop bet on whether the flyweight title bout of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno will end by knockout. Before locking in any UFC 263 picks or props, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Brandon Wise has to say.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. In fact, Wise called Kamaru Usman's stoppage of Jorge Masvidal (+250) and Uriah Hall's TKO win (+210) over Chris Weidman at UFC 261. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May of last year.

Since the UFC returned in May 2020 following a six-week period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 71-47-2 while nailing the method of victory 52 times. At UFC 256, Wise went 4-0-1 (the main event was a draw) and correctly nailed the method of victory in three of those winners. Those selections included calling a decision victory for Charles Oliveira (+145) against Tony Ferguson (-165) in the lightweight co-main event. At UFC 257, he correctly called a stoppage victory for Makhmud Muradov (-145) against Andrew Sanchez (+125) in a matchup of middleweight prospects on the main card.

Adesanya vs. Vettori expert preview

Wise is pleasantly surprised that three years after the two first met, they are once again on a collision course for the middleweight title bout. Since turning pro in 2012, Adesanya has dominated his competition. He won his first 10 bouts by knockout, and 15 of his 20 victories have come that way. Seven of his bouts have been stopped in the first round.

Because of that dominance at the middleweight division, Adesanya tried his skills at light heavyweight at UFC 259. Things didn't go as planned, as he dropped a unanimous decision to Blachowicz in the five-round UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas. He has moved back down and will defend his UFC middleweight crown.

After Vettori's split-decision loss to Adesanya in 2018, he got back on track with back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Cezar Ferreira in July 2019 and Andrew Sanchez in October 2019. He followed that up by winning via submission over Karl Roberson last June and winning by unanimous decision over Jack Hermansson. This past April, he was scheduled to face Darren Till, but Till had to pull out due to a broken collarbone.

Top UFC 263 predictions

For his UFC 263 picks, Wise is backing Belal Muhammad (-230) to defeat Demian Maia by decision in their welterweight bout. Muhammad had won nine of his last 11 bouts before having his March 13 match with Leon Edwards stopped in the second round after Muhammad was poked in the eye and could not continue. The fight was declared a no contest.

Maia has had a long MMA career and is best known for his exceptional ground-fighting abilities. To date, Maia has not lost by submission in an MMA bout. He has compiled a 28-10 all-time record with 14 wins by submission and 11 by decision. He has won three of his last four matches and 10 of 14 going back to May 2014.

UFC 263 odds, main fight card

Israel Adesanya (-260) v. Marvin Vettori (+210)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-220) v. Brandon Moreno (+180)

Leon Edwards (-575) v. Nate Diaz (+425)

Demian Maia (+190) v. Bella Muhammad (-230)

Paul Craig (+240) v. Jamahal Hill (-300)