Already renowned for his submission game, Scotland's Paul Craig just added a grotesque arm break to his highlight reel.

Craig (15-4-1), the betting underdog, pulled guard in the opening round against previously unbeaten Jamahal Hill before snapping his left arm in their light heavyweight tilt at UFC 263 on Saturday at Gila Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Referee Al Guinee deserved criticism for his handling of the finish as Paul trapped Hill (8-1, 1 NC) in a head-and-arm triangle and visibly snapped it backwards against the grain. Guinee allowed the fight to continue despite Craig's protest as Hill continued to absorb punches to the face while trapped inside of Craig's guard until the merciful stoppage was finally called.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The victory for Craig was surprisingly ruled a TKO due to injury despite it appearing to be a technical submission. Either way, Hill's injured left arm dangled awkwardly after the fight while Guinee held his other arm during the official decision.

Ranked in the top 15 at 205 pounds coming in, Craig improved to 4-0-1 in his last five. Hill, who made his official UFC debut in 2020 following a victory the previous year in the Dana White Contender Series, suffered his first pro defeat.