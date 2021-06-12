Israel Adesanya returns to the middleweight division on Saturday night, defending his world championship in a rematch with Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263. That is just one of two title fights scheduled to go down at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Adesanya and Vettori first did battle in 2018, with Adesanya winning a split decision in just his second trip to the Octagon. In his most recent outing, Adesanya attempted to become a two-division champion, moving to light heavyweight to challenge champ Jan Blachowicz and losing a decision. He now returns to his home division to battle an old foe who has spent years calling for the rematch.

In the night's co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight championship against Brandon Moreno. The fight is a rematch of a December 2020 fight that UFC president Dana White called the greatest fight in flyweight history.

How to watch UFC 263 prelims

Date: June 12 | Location: Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

How to watch UFC 263 main card

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 263 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.

UFC 263 main card, odds