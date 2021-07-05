Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finally settle their rivalry when they clash in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The lightweight bout tops the latest PPV card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will take place in front of a full capacity crowd.

Poirier and McGregor first fought at featherweight at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor made quick work of Poirier on that night, scoring a TKO win in less than two minutes. Much changed over the following years, with McGregor becoming a two-division champion while retiring and unretiring from the sport multiple times as Poirier matured into one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history.

They rematched in January, this time with Poirier scoring a second-round knockout after using leg kicks to set up the finish. The focus for the two remained on settling their differences in a big money trilogy fight rather than Poirier chasing the 155-pound championship after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The rest of the card fills out rather nicely with an important welterweight contest in the co-main event. Former title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns meet as both look to get back to the title level. Thompson, 38, enters on a two-fight win streak while Burns is coming off the TKO loss to Usman for the title in February. Before that, Burns had ripped off six straight victories. Plus, knockout artist "Suga" Sean O'Malley is back when he takes on late replacement Kris Moutinho. O'Malley was originally scheduled to face Louis Smolka.

At UFC 264, one man will have their hand raised and will claim superiority in the rivalry nearly seven years after it began. Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Stay tuned to this page throughout the build up to the event for the latest news, analysis and info.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -125 vs. Conor McGregor +105, lightweight

Stephen Thompson -160 vs. Gilbert Burns +135, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa -135 vs. Greg Hardy +115, heavyweight



Irene Aldana -120 vs. Yana Kunitskaya +100, women's bantamweight



Sean O'Malley -800 vs. Kris Moutinho +550, bantamweight



Max Griffin -190 vs. Carlos Condit +160, welterweight

Michel Pereira -165 vs. Niko Price +140, welterweight

Trevin Giles -110 vs. Dricus Du Plessis -110, middleweight

Ilia Topuria -240 vs. Ryan Hall +200, featherweight

Jennifer Maia -200 vs. Jessica Eye +170, women's flyweight

Brad Tavares -160 vs. Omari Akhmedov +135, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumaglov -360 vs. Jerome Rivera +280, flyweight

Alen Amedovski -150 vs. Hu Yaozong +125, middleweight



UFC 264 info

Date: July 10

July 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($69.99)

UFC 264 countdown