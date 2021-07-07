We are in the homestretch to the epic trilogy bout finally commencing. A pair of top lightweights, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, will collide on Saturday, July 10, for a third time in what has become an epic series. The rivals third and likely final meeting will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and top a loaded UFC 264 fight card in front of a sold-out crowd -- the first in the city for an MMA event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Poirier scored the shocking TKO over McGregor in January, many expected him to be next in line for the vacated lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov's sudden retirement. Instead, Poirier chose to pursue the big money third bout with McGregor and left Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler to scrap it out for the crown. With Oliveira scoring his own surprising knockout to claim the belt, UFC president Dana White has said that the winner on Saturday is next in line for a title shot.

At UFC 264, one man will have their hand raised and will claim superiority in the rivalry nearly seven years after it began. Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Stay tuned to this page throughout the build up to the event for the latest news, analysis and info.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -125 vs. Conor McGregor +105, lightweight

Stephen Thompson -160 vs. Gilbert Burns +135, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa -130 vs. Greg Hardy +110, heavyweight



Irene Aldana -120 vs. Yana Kunitskaya +100, women's bantamweight



Sean O'Malley -800 vs. Kris Moutinho +550, bantamweight



Max Griffin -190 vs. Carlos Condit +160, welterweight

Michel Pereira -160 vs. Niko Price +135, welterweight

Dricus Du Plessis -125 vs. Trevin Giles +105, middleweight

Ilia Topuria -230 vs. Ryan Hall +190, featherweight

Jennifer Maia -180 vs. Jessica Eye +155, women's flyweight

Brad Tavares -160 vs. Omari Akhmedov +135, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumaglov -330 vs. Jerome Rivera +260, flyweight

Alen Amedovski -140 vs. Hu Yaozong +120, middleweight



UFC 264 info

Date: July 10

July 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($69.99)

UFC 264 countdown

