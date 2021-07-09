There's only a few more days before the epic trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is complete. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 264 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas atop a loaded fight card on Saturday night. They will also go face-to-face on Thursday at the press conference for the first time since their meeting in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Poirier shocked many with his thrilling second-round TKO of McGregor in January, but he stunned even more when he chose to pursue a trilogy bout with the Irishman over a chance at the lightweight title. The belt was left vacant shortly after his win when Khabib Nurmagomedov affirmed his decision to retire to UFC president Dana White. Now, a win for either man likely earns them a shot at new champion Charles Oliveira later this year.

Poirier has truly rolled through opposition since the first meeting in 2014, amassing an 11-2 (1 NC) record that includes seven stoppages. His two losses have come against former champion and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Johnson. Poirier also picked up wins over five former titleholders (interim or full) in that 13-fight span. McGregor, meanwhile, is just 3-3 since 2016 with all three losses coming by stoppage.

At UFC 264, one man will have their hand raised and will claim superiority in the rivalry nearly seven years after it began. Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Stay tuned to this page throughout the build up to the event for the latest news, analysis and info.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -130 vs. Conor McGregor +110, lightweight

Stephen Thompson -155 vs. Gilbert Burns +130, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa -130 vs. Greg Hardy +110, heavyweight



Irene Aldana -120 vs. Yana Kunitskaya +100, women's bantamweight



Sean O'Malley -800 vs. Kris Moutinho +550, bantamweight



Max Griffin -190 vs. Carlos Condit +160, welterweight

Michel Pereira -160 vs. Niko Price +135, welterweight

Dricus Du Plessis -115 vs. Trevin Giles -105, middleweight

Ilia Topuria -230 vs. Ryan Hall +190, featherweight

Jennifer Maia -180 vs. Jessica Eye +155, women's flyweight

Brad Tavares -165 vs. Omari Akhmedov +140, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumaglov -330 vs. Jerome Rivera +260, flyweight

Alen Amedovski -135 vs. Hu Yaozong +115, middleweight



UFC 264 info

Date: July 10

July 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($69.99)

UFC 264 countdown

