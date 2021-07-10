Fight day is here. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are finally set to settle the score on Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in the main event of UFC 264. The pair have traded verbal barbs all week long as McGregor continues to insist that Poirier is "a dead man" once they enter the Octagon. Poirier, meanwhile, has brushed off just about everything while staying cool, calm and collected.

Poirier has taken the long road to potential stardom. The Louisiana native has overcome some crushing defeats in his career, including a 2014 TKO loss to McGregor in less than two minutes. But Poirier bounced back from that loss to run off an 11-2 (1 NC) record with wins over five former titleholders, including McGregor, on his road to this trilogy main event. McGregor, on the other hand, became the global superstar of the moment shortly after his win over Poirier when he claimed both the featherweight and lightweight titles. But the Irishman has hit a bit of a rough patch with just a 3-3 record since 2016.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to follow at UFC 264 below.

Elsewhere, a key welterweight showdown gets prominent placement in the co-main event when two former title challengers meet in Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Burns lost by TKO to champion Kamaru Usman in February in his lone attempt to capture gold while "Wonderboy" failed in two attempts against Tyron Woodley in 2016 and 2017. Now, both men are looking for one more chance at gold with a win on Saturday night.

CBS Sports will be with you all week long with live coverage from Las Vegas for both Morning Kombat and CBS Sports HQ. Keep it locked to this page for constant updates on the fight card, news from the press conferences and availabilities as well as highlights from the weigh-ins. We will also have you covered on fight night with our live blog for round-by-round updates throughout the night. Check out the full fight card below with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook as well as a look back at all the news and analysis leading up to Saturday night.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -125 vs. Conor McGregor +105, lightweight

Stephen Thompson -160 vs. Gilbert Burns +135, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa -150 vs. Greg Hardy +125, heavyweight



Irene Aldana -120 vs. Yana Kunitskaya +100, women's bantamweight



Sean O'Malley -900 vs. Kris Moutinho +600, bantamweight



Max Griffin -200 vs. Carlos Condit +170, welterweight

Michel Pereira -180 vs. Niko Price +155, welterweight

Dricus Du Plessis -120 vs. Trevin Giles +100, middleweight

Ilia Topuria -230 vs. Ryan Hall +190, featherweight

Jennifer Maia -195 vs. Jessica Eye +165, women's flyweight

Brad Tavares -170 vs. Omari Akhmedov +145, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via first-round submission (standing guillotine choke)

UFC 264 info

Date: July 10

July 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) | 6 p.m. (early prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($69.99)

UFC 264 countdown

Who wins Poirier vs. McGregor 3? And which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 264, all from the UFC insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.