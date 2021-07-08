Dustin Poirier will look to hand Conor McGregor back-to-back losses for the first time in his career when they meet at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main UFC 264 fight card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET. McGregor has never lost two bouts in a row and never lost back-to-back fights to the same fighter. The only other time McGregor faced the same opponent in consecutive matches was against Nate Diaz in 2016. After losing by submission in his welterweight debut in March, McGregor came back in August for a decision victory over Diaz.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier expert preview

McGregor comes into the bout No. 5 in the UFC lightweight rankings. He is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion as well as a former Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion. The Irishman also holds the distinction of recording UFC's fastest knockout, stopping Jose Aldo in 13 seconds of the first round at UFC 194 on Dec. 12, 2015.

Although he is just 3-3 in his last six bouts, McGregor remains a formidable foe. In January 2020, he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds of the first round in a welterweight bout at UFC 246. Besides losing to Poirier earlier this year, he also lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov at 3:03 of the fourth round at UFC 229 for the UFC lightweight championship. That came more than a year after defeating Eddie Alvarez by TKO for the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 205.

Poirier continues to be one of the top fighters in UFC and is No. 6 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. The American is also No. 1 in the UFC lightweight rankings. Poirier has proven to not only be a strong boxer, but is also effective on the canvas. He has posted a career mark of 27-6, with 13 wins coming via knockout. He also has seven wins by submission and seven by decision.

Poirier has won six of his last seven matches, with the lone loss coming in September 2019 for the UFC lightweight championship. Poirier lost by submission at 2:06 of the third round to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 at Abu Dhabi. He rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker on June 27, 2020. Seven months later, he defeated McGregor at UFC 257. You can see which McGregor vs. Poirier picks to make for the fight here.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 selections here: He is going with Trevin Giles (-110) to get his hand raised against Dricus Du Plessis (-110) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

Giles (14-2), a Houston police officer, made his UFC debut in 2014, winning by submission over Angelus Raymond McFarlane at Legacy FC 27. He won his first 11 fights of his career before suffering his only two losses of his career in 2019, both by submission. Since that time, he has won his last three fights, including a unanimous decision over Roman Dolidze in March.

Du Plessis (15-2) has also won his last three bouts, including a win by knockout over Markus Perez in October of last year. This will be his first fight in nine months. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Du Plessis won the EFC Middleweight Championship in December 2019, when he defeated Brendan Lesar by submission at EFC Africa 83.

"I am going to take Giles to be the aggressor and the one landing the better strikes and takedowns and he can win a decision or get a finish himself," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 264 odds, fight card

Dustin Poirier (-105) vs. Conor McGregor (-115)

Stephen Thompson (-140) vs. Gilbert Burns (+120)

Tai Tuivasa (-140) vs. Greg Hardy (+120)

Irene Aldana (-145) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+125)

Sean O'Malley (-800) vs. Kris Moutinho (+550)

Max Griffin (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+155)

Michel Pereira (-160) vs. Niko Price (+140)

Trevin Giles (-120) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+100)

Ilia Topuria (-240) vs. Ryan Hall (+200)

Jennifer Maia (-190) vs. Jessica Eye (+170)

Brad Tavares (-175) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+155)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-400) vs. Jerome Rivera (+320)

Alen Amedovski (-175) vs. Yaozong Hu (+155)