Lightweight fighters Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will prepare to meet for the third time when they face off at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on Saturday, July 10. The main UFC 264 fight card will get underway at 10 p.m. ET. McGregor and Poirier will be in action for the first time since battling in January in UFC 257 at Abu Dhabi. Poirier won that bout by TKO at 2:32 in the second round. McGregor won their first matchup by TKO at 1:46 in the first round at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014.

McGregor is priced at -115 (risk $115 to win $100), while Poirier is +105 in the latest Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, welterweights take the spotlight as Stephen Thompson (-155) faces Gilbert Burns (+130). Before finalizing any McGregor vs. Poirier picks or UFC 264 predictions, make sure you check out the expert MMA picks from SportsLine's Kyle Marley.

Over the past 28 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $15,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has seen memorable run in 2020 carry over into 2021. He has now nailed 32 of his last 52 UFC main-event picks, a stretch that included a streak of five consecutive underdogs.

At UFC Fight Night last weekend, Marley's winners included Shavkat Rakhmonov over Michel Prazeres and Tim Means over Nicolas Dalby, both in welterweight bouts. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

Now, Marley has made the call on Poirier vs McGregor 3 and every other matchup on the UFC 264 fight card. You can only see who to back here.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier expert preview

Since beginning his career in March 2008, McGregor has compiled a 22-5 overall record. He is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double champion.

As of May 17, McGregor was ranked No. 5 in the UFC lightweight rankings, despite dropping three of his last six bouts. Prior to his January meeting with Poirier, McGregor had not fought in a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the shutdown, McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO in just 40 seconds in a welterweight bout at UFC 246. He was named Performer of the Night for his performance.

Poirier has also experienced much success throughout his career and has compiled a 27-6 record. He has won six of his last seven bouts and is a former Interim UFC lightweight champion. As of June 13, he was ranked No. 1 in the UFC lightweight division and is sixth in UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Poirier has registered 13 wins by knockout, seven by submission and seven by decision. Prior to his win over McGregor earlier this year, he defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision in June 2020. He had defeated Max Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 236 to win the interim UFC lightweight championship in April 2019, but that September he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 for the UFC lightweight championship. You can see which McGregor vs. Poirier picks to make for the fight here.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 selections here: He is going with Trevin Giles (-110) to get his hand raised against Dricus Du Plessis (-110) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

Giles (14-2), a Houston police officer, made his UFC debut in 2014, winning by submission over Angelus Raymond McFarlane at Legacy FC 27. He won his first 11 fights of his career before suffering his only two losses of his career in 2019, both by submission. Since that time, he has won his last three fights, including a unanimous decision over Roman Dolidze in March.

Du Plessis (15-2) has also won his last three bouts, including a win by knockout over Markus Perez in October of last year. This will be his first fight in nine months. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Du Plessis won the EFC Middleweight Championship in December 2019, when he defeated Brendan Lesar by submission at EFC Africa 83.

"I am going to take Giles to be the aggressor and the one landing the better strikes and takedowns and he can win a decision or get a finish himself," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier picks

Marley also has strong picks for McGregor vs. Poirier and every other fight on the UFC 264 fight card. He's also backing a fighter who's coming in hot to pull off a decision win. You can only get those UFC 264 picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 264, all from the expert who's up more than $15,000 on MMA in the past 28 months, and find out.

UFC 264 odds, fight card

Dustin Poirier (-105) vs. Conor McGregor (-115)

Stephen Thompson (-140) vs. Gilbert Burns (+120)

Tai Tuivasa (-140) vs. Greg Hardy (+120)

Irene Aldana (-145) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+125)

Sean O'Malley (-430) vs. Louis Smolka (+350)

Max Griffin (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+155)

Michel Pereira (-160) vs. Niko Price (+140)

Trevin Giles (-120) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+100)

Ilia Topuria (-240) vs. Ryan Hall (+200)

Jennifer Maia (-190) vs. Jessica Eye (+170)

Brad Tavares (-175) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+155)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-400) vs. Jerome Rivera (+320)

Alen Amedovski (-175) vs. Yaozong Hu (+155)