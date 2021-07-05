Conor McGregor will try to avenge his January loss to Dustin Poirier when the fighters meet at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10. The bout will be the feature match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 264 fight card scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Poirier recorded a TKO at the 2:32 mark of the second round at UFC 257, and this will be the third meeting between the combatants. McGregor won their first meeting by TKO at 1:46 of the first round at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014.

McGregor is priced at -115 (risk $115 to win $100), while Poirier is +105 in the latest Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, welterweights take the spotlight as Stephen Thompson (-155) faces Gilbert Burns (+130). Before finalizing any McGregor vs. Poirier picks or UFC 264 predictions, make sure you check out the expert MMA picks from SportsLine's Kyle Marley.

Over the past 28 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $15,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has seen memorable run in 2020 carry over into 2021. He has now nailed 32 of his last 52 UFC main-event picks, a stretch that included a streak of five consecutive underdogs.

At UFC Fight Night last weekend, Marley's winners included Shavkat Rakhmonov over Michel Prazeres and Tim Means over Nicolas Dalby, both in welterweight bouts. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier expert preview

Poirier turned professional in 2009 and opened his career by winning his first seven matches. In 2019, Poirier faced UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim UFC lightweight championship at UFC 236. He earned the title by winning via unanimous decision, snapping Holloway's 13-fight winning streak.

Later in 2019, Poirier suffered a setback when he faced unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at UFC 242. He lost the bout by submission in the third round. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, he was able to get back on track by defeating Dan Hooker by unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker on June 27, 2020. He followed that up with the win over McGregor in January.

McGregor began his MMA career in 2008 and quickly established his toughness, as he won his first two bouts by knockout. McGregor's aggressiveness ensured none of his first 15 fights went past the second round, posting 12 wins by knockout in that span. In 27 career matches, just one has gone five rounds. That was in August 2016, when McGregor defeated Nate Diaz in a major decision at UFC 202.

McGregor is 22-5 all-time, with 19 wins coming via knockout. He has just one win by submission and two by decision. By contrast, four of his five losses have been by submission, with the lone knockout coming at the hands of Poirier in January. You can see which McGregor vs. Poirier picks to make for the fight here.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 selections here: He is going with Trevin Giles (-110) to get his hand raised against Dricus Du Plessis (-110) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

Giles (14-2), a Houston police officer, made his UFC debut in 2014, winning by submission over Angelus Raymond McFarlane at Legacy FC 27. He won his first 11 fights of his career before suffering his only two losses of his career in 2019, both by submission. Since that time, he has won his last three fights, including a unanimous decision over Roman Dolidze in March.

Du Plessis (15-2) has also won his last three bouts, including a win by knockout over Markus Perez in October of last year. This will be his first fight in nine months. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Du Plessis won the EFC Middleweight Championship in December 2019, when he defeated Brendan Lesar by submission at EFC Africa 83.

"I am going to take Giles to be the aggressor and the one landing the better strikes and takedowns and he can win a decision or get a finish himself," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier picks

UFC 264 odds, fight card

Dustin Poirier (-105) vs. Conor McGregor (-115)

Stephen Thompson (-140) vs. Gilbert Burns (+120)

Tai Tuivasa (-140) vs. Greg Hardy (+120)

Irene Aldana (-145) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+125)

Sean O'Malley (-800) vs. Kris Moutinho (+550)

Max Griffin (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+155)

Michel Pereira (-160) vs. Niko Price (+140)

Trevin Giles (-120) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+100)

Ilia Topuria (-240) vs. Ryan Hall (+200)

Jennifer Maia (-190) vs. Jessica Eye (+170)

Brad Tavares (-175) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+155)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-400) vs. Jerome Rivera (+320)

Alen Amedovski (-175) vs. Yaozong Hu (+155)