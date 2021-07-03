Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will prepare for the rubber match when they meet for the third time in their careers at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10. The main event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is expected to start at 10 p.m. ET. Each fighter has won by knockout, with McGregor getting the win in September 2014, while Poirier was victorious in their January 2021 matchup. Both fighters are in the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings entering the star-studded UFC 264 fight card.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier expert preview

McGregor has compiled an impressive resume through his career. The Irishman is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion. He is also a Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion, who in 2015 set a UFC record for the fastest victory in title fight history when he knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to win the UFC featherweight championship. He also was the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions at the same time.

McGregor has compiled a 22-5 career record, which includes 19 wins by knockout and two by decision. Prior to his January loss to Poirier, McGregor had won three of his past four fights and 18 of 21. In January 2020, he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds of the first round in a welterweight bout, earning the Performance of the Night at UFC 246. He is returning to the lightweight division to face Poirier.

Poirier, meanwhile, is a former interim lightweight champion and No. 1 in the UFC lightweight rankings. He has compiled a 27-6 career mark, which includes 13 wins by knockout and seven victories by submission. In his last nine bouts, Poirier has won seven, lost one and had one declared a no-contest. Against Eddie Alvarez in May 2017, the bout was stopped after his opponent landed an illegal knee to Poirier's head when he was down.

Poirier began his career in May 2009 with a knockout over Aaron Suarez at USA MMA 7: River City Rampage. He went on to win his first seven matches. He later defeated Max Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 236 to win the interim UFC lightweight championship. You can see which McGregor vs. Poirier picks to make for the fight here.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 selections here: He is going with Trevin Giles (-110) to get his hand raised against Dricus Du Plessis (-110) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

Giles (14-2), a Houston police officer, made his UFC debut in 2014, winning by submission over Angelus Raymond McFarlane at Legacy FC 27. He won his first 11 fights of his career before suffering his only two losses of his career in 2019, both by submission. Since that time, he has won his last three fights, including a unanimous decision over Roman Dolidze in March.

Du Plessis (15-2) has also won his last three bouts, including a win by knockout over Markus Perez in October of last year. This will be his first fight in nine months. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Du Plessis won the EFC Middleweight Championship in December 2019, when he defeated Brendan Lesar by submission at EFC Africa 83.

"I am going to take Giles to be the aggressor and the one landing the better strikes and takedowns and he can win a decision or get a finish himself," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 264 odds, fight card

Dustin Poirier (-105) vs. Conor McGregor (-115)

Stephen Thompson (-140) vs. Gilbert Burns (+120)

Tai Tuivasa (-140) vs. Greg Hardy (+120)

Irene Aldana (-145) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+125)

Sean O'Malley (-430) vs. Louis Smolka (+350)

Max Griffin (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+155)

Michel Pereira (-160) vs. Niko Price (+140)

Trevin Giles (-120) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+100)

Ilia Topuria (-240) vs. Ryan Hall (+200)

Jennifer Maia (-190) vs. Jessica Eye (+170)

Brad Tavares (-175) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+155)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-400) vs. Jerome Rivera (+320)

Alen Amedovski (-175) vs. Yaozong Hu (+155)