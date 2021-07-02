Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier showed nothing but mutual respect for each other ahead of their second meeting, a stunning about-face from the trash-talk build-up to their first fight. With their historic trilogy on deck for the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, the fierce rivalry is back. Their third fight tops the MMA showcase from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 264 card set for 10 p.m. ET. McGregor, the former two-division champion, and Poirier, the top-ranked former interim champ, have knocked each other out inside of two rounds in fights that were seven years apart.

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 preview

Parker knows the main event will have a serious impact on the legacy of both fighters. With the help of the UFC marketing machine, McGregor cut a nearly mythical figure for himself with his distinctive look and infamous, verbose swagger.

The "Notorious" fighter held up his end of the storyline with dominance inside the cage for the early stages of his UFC career. Perhaps his coming-of-age moment happened seven years ago in his first meeting with Poirier, who was similarly considered a brash prospect with the talent and sinister disposition to match.

After weeks of nonstop trash talk, McGregor (22-5) put Poirier away at the 1:46 mark in the first round as the Louisiana native offered little in the way of resistance or resilience. McGregor went on to become the UFC"s first active two-division champion.

Poirier (27-6-1), meanwhile, quietly won nine of his next 10 fights to emerge as one of the world's best lightweights. His resume includes two wins over celebrated former featherweight champion Max Holloway, the latter of which came for the interim title in April 2019. Later that year, he came up short for the unified title against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has since retired as an undefeated champion.

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's UFC 264 selections here: He is siding with Max Griffin (-175) to earn the nod over Carlos Condit (+155) in a welterweight showdown.

Condit (32-13), 37, is considered an active legend of sorts. The 11-year UFC veteran has shared the Octagon with many of the sport's luminaries, as his decorated resume includes wins over icons like Nick Diaz, Dan Hardy and Rory MacDonald. His lone title appearance resulted in a loss to the legendary Georges St. Pierre in November 2012. Condit appeared to be close to retirement following a five-fight skid, but has since rebounded with consecutive victories.

Griffin is well-rounded and powerful but has mostly come up on the short end against upper-tier opponents. However, the 35-year-old Sacramento native is taking steps towards shedding his label as a gatekeeper and is looking to build on his UFC-best two-fight winning streak. Griffin knocked out prospect Song Kenan in the first round of their March bout.

"Griffin's wrestling is going to be the key factor and too much for Condit," Parker told SportsLine. "We have seen in the past that Condit struggles to get off his back when he has a strong wrestler on top, and Griffin is that strong wrestler."

