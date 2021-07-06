Dustin Poirier says everything about being a UFC superstar is superficial except for what happens in the Octagon. He also says the pinnacle of his career will come on Saturday, July 10 when he faces iconic former two-division champion Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight that will serve as the main event of UFC 264. The main UFC 264 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their rubber match is not for the title and yet is perhaps the most anticipated fight in the promotion's history.

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 preview

Parker knows the main event will have a serious impact on the legacy of both fighters. With the help of the UFC marketing machine, McGregor cut a nearly mythical figure for himself with his distinctive look and infamous, verbose swagger.

The "Notorious" fighter held up his end of the storyline with dominance inside the cage for the early stages of his UFC career. Perhaps his coming-of-age moment happened seven years ago in his first meeting with Poirier, who was similarly considered a brash prospect with the talent and sinister disposition to match.

After weeks of nonstop trash talk, McGregor (22-5) put Poirier away at the 1:46 mark in the first round as the Louisiana native offered little in the way of resistance or resilience. McGregor went on to become the UFC"s first active two-division champion.

Poirier (27-6-1), meanwhile, quietly won nine of his next 10 fights to emerge as one of the world's best lightweights. His resume includes two wins over celebrated former featherweight champion Max Holloway, the latter of which came for the interim title in April 2019. Later that year, he came up short for the unified title against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has since retired as an undefeated champion. You can only see who to back here.

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's UFC 264 selections here: He is siding with Jennifer Maia (-190) to outlast Jessica Eye (+170) in a matchup of ranked women's flyweight contenders.

The seventh-ranked Eye (15-9-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who has seen her share of ups and downs. She was nearly released by the UFC following a four-fight losing streak, but rebounded to win three straight and earn a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko. Eye was stopped in the second round, and the 34-year-old Las Vegas resident has dropped two of her past three since.

Maia, (18-7-1) ranked No. 4, has split six UFC appearances since joining the promotion in July 2018. The former Invicta FC champion is regarded for one of the most well-rounded skill sets in the division. She pushed Shevchenko the distance before losing a unanimous decision in their title fight at UFC 255 in November of last year.

"Look for Maia to pressure Eye early with her strikes and eventually take the fight to the floor, where she will be the elite grappler," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC 264 odds

Dustin Poirier (-105) vs. Conor McGregor (-115)

Stephen Thompson (-140) vs. Gilbert Burns (+120)

Tai Tuivasa (-140) vs. Greg Hardy (+120)

Irene Aldana (-145) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+125)

Sean O'Malley (-800) vs. Kris Moutinho (+550)

Max Griffin (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+155)

Michel Pereira (-160) vs. Niko Price (+140)

Trevin Giles (-120) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+100)

Ilia Topuria (-240) vs. Ryan Hall (+200)

Jennifer Maia (-190) vs. Jessica Eye (+170)

Brad Tavares (-175) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+155)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-400) vs. Jerome Rivera (+320)

Alen Amedovski (-175) vs. Yaozong Hu (+155)