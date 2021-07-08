It's almost time for UFC 264 and the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. This massive event in Las Vegas will draw plenty of attention both on pay-per-view and at the window of sportsbooks around the world.

Poirier is a slight (-130) favorite to beat McGregor and duplicate his effort from January when he knocked out the Irishman in their rematch. McGregor won the first meeting in 2014. Those odds have flipped since McGregor opened around -140 when the trilogy bout was announced.

There are plenty more interesting fights up and down the card, with only two fights featuring a favorite higher than -230. With close odds dominating the board, there are many intriguing possibilities for keen-eyed bettors who can find the edges.

William Hill Sportsbook has you covered with every angle of UFC 264 to get in on the action, from straight bets, props, parlays and much more. We're going to give you a few options to consider with this card from our favorite moneyline play, prop play and parlay play. Let's take a closer look at those picks now.

Best moneyline pick

Tai Tuivasa -130 vs. Greg Hardy

Tuivasa has three UFC losses, those coming via submission to Sergey Spivak, decision to Blagoy Ivanov and TKO to Junior dos Santos. We haven't seen any indication that Hardy is on the level of any of those three men, even a faded dos Santos. The deciding factor here may be cardio. Tuivasa went three hard rounds with Andrei Arlovski in their fight, remaining aggressive even late in the bloody war. Hardy, meanwhile, has faded badly when fights get tough, including a complete collapse in his loss to Marcin Tybura in his most recent outing. Tuivasa's leg kicks should break Hardy down, and as Hardy fades, Tuivasa will come on strong to pick up the win.

Best prop pick

Dustin Poirier via KO, TKO, DQ or submission +130

It's hard to imagine that McGregor could completely overhaul his game in a matter of months since the January rematch. His stance needs to change to avoid the leg kicks, he has to be ready for Poirier to possibly look to grapple and he has to have the endurance to deal with Poirier's pace. McGregor can talk all he wants about having "focused on MMA" instead of boxing in this camp, but Poirier has been focusing on MMA against a line of killers while McGregor has been off doing his own thing and occasionally playing retiree. The dare made by McGregor to Poirier to not shoot for a takedown also speaks to a lack of confidence if the fight doesn't go down in very specific ways. McGregor has been stopped in all five of his pro losses, so if you're taking Poirier, go with the line that covers any form of finish to get a better number than you'll get on a straight moneyline pick.

Best parlay pick

Alen Amedovski, Jennifer Maia, Michel Pereira +340



You can get your night off to a good start by taking Amedovski over Hu Yaozong in the opener of the early prelims. It's an odd fight featuring both men on two-fight losing skids and with a lot of inactivity. Amedovski hasn't fought since September 2019, while Yaozong has been out of action since November 2018, largely because he tested positive for performance enhancing drugs. Amedovski has the big experience edge and has looked like a far more dynamic fighter in his career while currently sitting at -135, a steal of a line.

Maia is set to face Jessica Eye. Eye has had an incredibly tough slate of opponents in her UFC career, which somewhat explains her 5-8 record in the Octagon. The other takeaway from her record is that higher-end opponents tend to beat Eye. Eye also has two of her five UFC wins by split decision, showing a further inability to reliably impose her will on an opponent. Maia is the better fighter here and more capable of executing a gameplan.

Pereira completes the parlay here as a high volatility fighter whose shortcomings have kept his price to -160 against Niko Price. The bad loss against late replacement opponent Tristan Connelly is well in the past now with Pereira on a two-fight win streak. He had to go into the third round in both fights, which certainly eases the concerns of Pereira fading so badly against Connelly. Price has been alternating between wins and losses for three years now, not going to the scorecards in that stretch. Price will come out fast, but Pereira's tricks should allow him to survive the early danger and take over before using his more dynamic game to find a way to take over the fight.

