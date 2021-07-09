On Saturday night, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will settle a rivalry that dates back to 2014 when they battle at UFC 264. The third fight between the pair of lightweights headlines the action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor won the first meeting between the two, scoring a first-round knockout at UFC 178. Poirier then evened the score in January, knocking out McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 clash. The winner of UFC 264 won't only get to claim superiority in the rivalry, but will also be all but guaranteed to fight for the lightweight title in their next fight.

There's a lot more action set for the card, including a big welterweight co-main event between former welterweight title contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns, as well as the return of controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy, who takes on Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight clash.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 264 live from Las Vegas below.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -130 vs. Conor McGregor +110, lightweight

Stephen Thompson -155 vs. Gilbert Burns +130, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa -135 vs. Greg Hardy +115, heavyweight



Irene Aldana -120 vs. Yana Kunitskaya +100, women's bantamweight



Sean O'Malley -800 vs. Kris Moutinho +550, bantamweight



Max Griffin -190 vs. Carlos Condit +160, welterweight

Michel Pereira -170 vs. Niko Price +145, welterweight

Dricus Du Plessis -125 vs. Trevin Giles +105, middleweight

Ilia Topuria -230 vs. Ryan Hall +190, featherweight

Jennifer Maia -190 vs. Jessica Eye +160, women's flyweight

Brad Tavares -165 vs. Omari Akhmedov +140, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumaglov -330 vs. Jerome Rivera +260, flyweight

Alen Amedovski -135 vs. Hu Yaozong +115, middleweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 264 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile McGregor vs. Poirier Poirier Poirier Poirier Poirier Poirier Thompson vs. Burns Burns Thompson Thompson Burns Thompson Tuivasa vs. Hardy Tuivasa Tuivasa

Tuivasa

Tuivasa

Tuivasa Aldana vs. Kunitskaya Kunitskaya Kunitskaya

Aldana Kunitskaya

Kunitskaya O'Malley vs. Moutinho O'Malley O'Malley

O'Malley

O'Malley

O'Malley

Records to date (2021) 23-11 22-12 23-11 20-13 17-17

Campbell on why Poirier will win: The harsh reality for McGregor entering their trilogy is that Poirier has evolved to the level in which he might be better than the "Notorious" one in every category short of one-punch power. Whatever strategy McGregor brings to the table, Poirier showed in the rematch that he was able to one-up him with a mid-fight adjustment. Although McGregor had moments in their rematch while walking his opponent down with punches, Poirier also showed the ease in which he can take McGregor down should he need to go in that direction. As always, Poirier will need to weather the early storm of the opening round when McGregor is perennially dangerous. But Poirier is too well-rounded and battle tested to allow McGregor's one-note style to be enough at this elite level.

Brookhouse on why Poirier will win: McGregor is always one shot away from winning a fight and that's no different against Poirier. Beyond that ability to catch Poirier with a big shot, McGregor doesn't seem to have a lot of paths to victory here. Poirier is a more complete mixed martial artist and has been grinding and evolving while McGregor has toyed with boxing, retirement and crime. It's a lot to ask for McGregor to have completely overhauled his style in six months of training -- minus time off because of the January knockout loss -- meaning his stance is still going to be wide open for leg kicks. McGregor also isn't up to Poirier's level in cardio and everyone knows his liabilities on the ground, which is clear with his new stance that he "only counts knockouts" on his record and his statement that Poirier would be a "dusty b---" if he goes for a takedown. There's just too many ways for Poirier to win and too few for McGregor that the pick feels obvious.

Campbell on why Burns will win: Both fighters have been to the welterweight title level and come up short, and each one is looking for one more shot at re-entering the overall title picture. Because of that, it's hard not to imagine Thompson and Burns both coming in carrying the pressure of hoping to make a statement. It's that potential that could be dangerous for the 38-year-old Thompson given just how explosive Burns has become during his late-career resurgence into a well-rounded fighter. Burns came up short against champion Kamaru Usman in February but landed some big strikes early on. Catching "Wonderboy" won't be easy and will take some patience, but Burns has the cardio to push an aggressive pace and create enough chaos to open up a finishing strike.

Who wins Poirier vs. McGregor 3? And which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 264, all from the UFC insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.