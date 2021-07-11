The assumption heading into the UFC 264 main event was that there'd be a conclusion to the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Instead, fans were treated to an unsatisfying finish when McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier had taken the fight over before the ugly finish, taking the fight to the ground and dominating McGregor with striking on the mat. Still, McGregor's strong start and the brutal injury will leave McGregor and his fans with plenty of reason to try to brush off the TKO loss and seek a fourth fight with Poirier down the line.

After the fight, McGregor took verbal shots at Poirier and his family, losing sympathy from many, including fellow UFC fighters, past and present.

Let's take a look at what many of those fighters had to say after the shocking finish to Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.