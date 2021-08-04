It's time to head back to Texas. UFC is going back to the Lone Star State on Saturday, Aug. 7 for UFC 265 with an interim heavyweight title bout on the marquee. Ciryl Gane and Houston native Derrick Lewis will meet in the main event for the interim strap and a likely shot at full champ Francis Ngannou next.

The creation of an interim heavyweight title came as a surprise to many, being announced just three months after Francis Ngannou won the undisputed crown. Regardless, the winner of the fight between Gane and Lewis will end the night with a title belt and a guaranteed shot at Ngannou down the road.

The card took a bit of a hit, however, in the weeks leading up as two-division champion Amanda Nunes, who was expected to defend her bantamweight crown against Julianna Pena, was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear at this time when the bout could be rescheduled.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including what to expect from UFC 265 in Houston this week below.

Below is the latest fight card expected to go down inside the Toyota Center with updated odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 265 fight card, odds

Ciryl Gane -360 vs. Derrick Lewis +280, interim heavyweight championship

Jose Aldo -115 vs. Pedro Munhoz -105, bantamweight



Vicente Luque -120 vs. Michael Chiesa +100, welterweight

Tecia Torres -135 vs. Angela Hill +115, women's strawweight

Casey Kenney -120 vs. Song Yadong +100, bantamweight

Rafael Fiziev -330 vs. Bobby Green +260, lightweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz -125 vs. Jessica Penne +105, women's flyweight



Alonzo Menifield -240 vs. Ed Herman +200, light heavyweight

Manel Kape -200 vs. Ode Osbourne +170, flyweight

Melissa Gatto -110 vs. Victoria Leonardo -110, women's flyweight

Miles Johns -210 vs. Anderson Dos Santos +175, bantamweights

Drako Rodriguez -120 vs. Vince Morales +100, bantamweight

Johnny Munoz Jr. -260 vs. Jamey Simmons +210, bantamweight

UFC 265 info

Date: Aug. 7

Aug. 7 Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Toyota Center -- Houston Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims)

UFC 265 countdown