A pair of titles are on the line when UFC 265 comes to Houston on Aug. 7. In the main event, Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis clash for the interim heavyweight championship. The co-main event sees the return of the greatest female mixed martial artist in history when Amanda Nunes defends her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

The creation of an interim heavyweight title came as a surprise to many, being announced just three months after Francis Ngannou won the undisputed crown. Regardless, the winner of the fight between Gane and Lewis will end the night with a title belt and a guaranteed shot at Ngannou down the road.

Nunes' current 12-fight winning streak is one of the most impressive runs in MMA history, capturing both the women's bantamweight and featherweight titles and defeating every woman to have ever held either title, including Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg. Pena is 2-2 since 2017 and is coming off a submission win over Sara McMann in January.

UFC 265 fight card, odds

Ciryl Gane -300 vs. Derrick Lewis +240, interim heavyweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -650 vs. Julianna Pena +475, women's bantamweight championship

Jose Aldo -150 vs. Pedro Munhoz +125, bantamweight

Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa, welterweight

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweight

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill, women's strawweight

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney, bantamweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne, women's flyweight

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne, flyweight

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto, women's flyweight

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez, bantamweight

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons, bantamweight

UFC 265 info