It's time to head back to Texas. UFC is going back to the Lone Star State on Saturday, Aug. 7 for UFC 265 with an interim heavyweight title bout on the marquee. Ciryl Gane and Houston native Derrick Lewis will meet in the main event for the interim strap and a likely shot at full champ Francis Ngannou next.

Gane has a perfectly symmetrical record at 9-0 with three wins in each variety of knockout, submission and decision. He's a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon and looking to move one step closer to reaching gold at such a young stage in his career after only beginning to train Muay Thai in 2014. Lewis, however, could advance to a second opportunity at the belt after coming up short against Daniel Cormier in 2018. He also owns a victory over Ngannou in the cage in a fight most fans would want to forget, but also probably couldn't wait to see again.

While this may not be the strongest card UFC has ever put out, there's still plenty of intrigue filling out the undercard. This event was supposed to mark two-division champion Amanda Nunes making her return to the bantamweight division against Julianna Pena -- her first fight at 135 pounds since December 2019 -- but superstar contracted COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the fight and was forced to withdraw. Instead, a pair of Brazilian strikers meet in the co-main event when Jose Aldo takes on Pedro Munhoz at bantamweight. Plus, a battle for welterweight contendership gets a featured slot on the PPV when Vicente Luque takes on Michael Chiesa.

Below is the latest fight card expected to go down inside the Toyota Center with updated odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 265 fight card, odds

Ciryl Gane -340 vs. Derrick Lewis +270, interim heavyweight championship

Jose Aldo -120 vs. Pedro Munhoz +100, bantamweight



Vicente Luque -110 vs. Michael Chiesa -110, welterweight

Tecia Torres -150 vs. Angela Hill +125, women's strawweight

Casey Kenney -115 vs. Song Yadong -105, bantamweight

Rafael Fiziev -310 vs. Bobby Green +250, lightweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz -135 vs. Jessica Penne +115, women's flyweight



Alonzo Menifield -240 vs. Ed Herman +200, light heavyweight

Manel Kape -200 vs. Ode Osbourne +170, flyweight

Melissa Gatto -110 vs. Victoria Leonardo -110, women's flyweight

Miles Johns -210 vs. Anderson Dos Santos +175, bantamweights

Drako Rodriguez -115 vs. Vince Morales -105, bantamweight

Johnny Munoz Jr. -310 vs. Jamey Simmons +250, bantamweight

UFC 265 info

Date: Aug. 7

Aug. 7 Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Toyota Center -- Houston Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims)

UFC 265 countdown



