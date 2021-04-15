The women's bantamweight title is set to be contested for once again. Two-division champion and consensus greatest women's fighter of all time Amanda Nunes will put her 135-pound title on the line when she faces top contender Julianna Pena at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, according to UFC president Dana White.

Nunes has been nothing short of dominant since winning the bantamweight crown in 2016. She's won 12 fights in a row and successfully won and defended a second title at 145 pounds. That's where she's spent the majority of her time of late, taking out a pair of opponents at featherweight in Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson most recently. Nunes last bout at 135 pounds saw her outpoint Germaine de Randamie in December 2019. She will be looking for a sixth defense of the bantamweight crown.

Pena, meanwhile, has been pushing to get this fight for a while, calling out Nunes at every chance she gets. She's only fought four times since 2017 and has alternated wins and losses over that span. She's coming off a third-round submission of Sara McMann in January, but has also been stopped by both de Randamie and flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko.

It is the only fight reported for this card so far, which has yet to determine a location.